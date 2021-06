Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 895 may be manufactured on a 4nm TSMC process: does this address heating issues?

The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC is clearly based on 4nm chipset manufacturing technology and has a customized core from the ARM Cortex v9 generation. This information is courtesy of renowned tipster Ice Universe, citing one of China’s Lenovo Mobiles executives, and the next-generation flagship chipset is made by TSMC instead of ordering chips from Samsung. It states that it will use the core of. The move was billed as necessary due to a heating problem caused by Samsung’s 5nm core on the Snapdragon 888, and Taiwanese chip giant TSMC was asked to fix it.

The heating problem wasn’t as prominent as Qualcomm had ever faced, but the incident may have revived a less-favored memory of the serious flagship SoC heating problem Qualcomm had encountered in the past. there is. In 2015, Qualcomm entered the infamous stage when its TSMC-based flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 810, led to widespread reports of serious CPU throttling and overheating issues. In the end, there was too much media coverage that couldn’t be ignored while Qualcomm continued its initial denial phase. Ironically, however, the Snapdragon 810 is based on TSMC’s 20nm process, and many have attributed it to chipset overheating problems.

But now the situation seems to have changed. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888’s heat and throttling problems were attributed to the Samsung 5nm process, but some reports indicate that chipmakers are urgently pushing for a second flagship grade chip, the 7nm Snapdragon 870. This is one of the reasons for pushing. Reason. The Snapdragon 895, which is said to be the name of the company’s future chips, is estimated to feature a custom-built 4nm Kryo 780 core on ARM Cortex v9, along with an X65 5G modem and an Adreno 730 GPU.

Qualcomm also needs to focus on more secure modem platforms. It reports serious security flaws that can lead to serious security breaches. AMD’s newly announced RDNA graphics chip for smartphones has also received a lot of attention since its announcement.

Thank you for reading this article to the end. For such informative and exclusive technical content, please visit our Facebook page and press the “Like” button.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos