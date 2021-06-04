Whirlpool Brings Google Assistant Voice Notifications to Connected Appliances





For Whirlpool and Maytag brand washer and dryer owners, voice notifications include a laundry and dryer cycle, including notifications when the laundry is ready to be transferred to the dryer or when drying is complete. Contains alerts about the status of.Courtesy Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation has enhanced voice command capabilities as a launch collaborator for voice notifications in the Google Assistant. This is a new feature available through Google’s Intelligent Personal Assistant software.

Benton Harbor-based consumer electronics makers last week with some connected Maytag and Whirlpool branded washer and dryers manufactured after 2016, and some connected Genair and KitchenAid branded products later this year. He said he will soon debut voice notifications for Google Assistant.

Unlike traditional voice command features, which require direct questions, these voice notifications notify appliance users of updates in advance. For Whirlpool and Maytag brand washer and dryer owners, this is about the status of the washing and drying cycle, including notification when the laundry is ready to be transferred to the dryer or when drying is complete. Contains alerts.

As the world’s leading kitchen and laundry equipment company, Whirlpool Corporation is committed to providing the best possible equipment user experience, said Ludo Beaufils, Vice President of Product Marketing in North America. I am. Through ongoing voice collaboration with Google Home, we’ve introduced industry-leading voice command capabilities into our products to make them even easier and more enjoyable to use. We are pleased to work with Google on voice notifications from the Google Assistant. This is to serve our mission to improve the lives of consumers around the world at home.

As Whirlpool expands Google Assistant’s voice notification support, other connected appliances such as ovens, refrigerators, and microwaves also provide users with real-time preventive alerts.

Supported device owners can access the Google Assistant voice notification extension for free through firmware updates by adjusting the device settings in the Google Home app. To enable the setting, the user must tap the Whirlpool device, settings icon, and tap the voice notification to enable it.

Google Assistant voice notifications are supported in eight languages ​​and are available in some Whirlpool products in the United States, Europe, India, Canada, and Mexico.

In addition to the Wi-Fi and Google Home apps, you may need a connected subscription to access the Google Assistant voice notifications. For more information, please visit the Whirlpools website.

