Leaks in the Snapdragon chipset can have a significant impact on Android phones in the 2022s.





It was only a matter of time before Qualcomms’ flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset was replaced by a better model. And judging from these first few details, this can be a huge step forward.

This news comes from Evan Blass, a long-time acclaimed leaker. Obviously, the chip will not only be smaller than the Snapdragon 888 (4nm instead of 5nm), but will also improve both power and efficiency.

"The SM8450 is Qualcomm's next-generation premium system-on-chip (SoC). It integrates with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. Manufactured on a 4nm process."

see next

The Snapdragon 888 is at the top of the Qualcomms portfolio and is found in high-end mobile phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and OnePlus 9. Qualcomm, of course, takes everything the 888 has to offer and improves it for future phones.

This is especially important given the intensifying competition in the mobile chip industry. According to our tests, the Snapdragon 888 may be more powerful than previous Android devices, but Qualcomm is already lagging behind the Apples A-series chips.

Proprietary benchmark tests have shown that the recently released iPhone 12 (and A14 Bionic) easily outperforms the US Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra with Snapdragon 888.

In addition, there is a growing tendency for phone makers to develop custom chips instead of using Qualcomm chips. Samsung is notorious for using the Exynos chipset outside the US market for several years, and rumors say that the Google Pixel 6 will feature an in-house developed chip.

Blass also claims that the next Snapdragon flagship will be powered by the Adreno 730 GPU. The Snapdragon 888s GPU is an Adreno 660, and last year’s Snapdragon 865 had an Adreno 650, so the number change is especially interesting.

The product number doesn’t tell you the specifics, but I’m wondering why such a big jump is set. PhoneArena points out that the numbers jumped so much on the Snapdragon 845, which is consistent with the significant performance gains. I hope the situation is the same this time.

But in any case, what looks like the 2022s Android flagship will be something special. We’ll get to you with this new tip as soon as we know it.

