Google is migrating part of YouTube to its cloud service





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

David Paule Maurice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google is migrating some of its popular YouTube video services from the advertising company’s in-house data center infrastructure to its cloud service, Google’s cloud director said.

This effort looks inward as Google seeks to increase its share of the growing cloud computing market and reduce its reliance on ads on web search engines and other properties. It shows that it is.

To date, Google has relied on its systems to run the most widely used applications across computer servers in the data center. The Google Cloud Platform services coexist individually, and Google is not working to migrate its eponymous search engine (for example, the Google Public Cloud).

But like other applications, the company’s view of the value of having its top products use the cloud is changing.

In an interview with CNBC last month, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said, “As part of evolving the cloud, we will make our own services increasingly available to us.” YouTube Some of them are migrating to Google Cloud. “

With this change, Google will be more in line with its major US competitors, Amazon and Microsoft.

In 2019, Amazon said its consumer business shut down its last Oracle database in favor of the Amazon Web Services database after years of effort. Microsoft wants its LinkedIn social networks and Minecraft video games to become more dependent on their Azure public cloud.

The Google Workspace bundle of productivity apps, formerly known as G Suite, the Waze navigation app, and the DeepMind artificial intelligence research group all rely on the Google cloud infrastructure, Kurian said.

YouTube is different. According to Amazon’s Alexa analytics tool, it is the second largest website on the Internet and is used by more than 2 billion users each month. Google purchased the property in 2006 for $ 1.65 billion.

Google’s decision to use public cloud resources for YouTube and other consumer services is constantly trying to convince large companies to build on the Google cloud or run existing applications on Google Cloud Platform. The life of the company’s sales representatives may be easier. Sales reps can say that Google Cloud is well-suited for your company’s business-critical workloads.

This can boost Google’s cloud revenue over time. Nearly 58% of Google’s parent company Alphabet’s first-quarter revenue comes from Google Search and other categories, including ads that appear on Google’s web search engine, Gmail, Google Maps, and other online sites operated by the company. It was a thing. Google’s cloud business, including public cloud and Google Workspace, generated 7% of revenue, but grew faster.

While the cloud division has reduced Alphabet’s operating margin and lost billions of dollars annually for at least three years, Amazon Web Services, the largest cloud infrastructure provider in terms of revenue, is a major source of revenue. It has become.

According to tech industry research firm Gartner, the cloud infrastructure market share in 2019 was 5% for Google, 45% for Amazon and about 18% for Microsoft. Gartner hasn’t released more recent figures. Hmm.

Watch the video: Thomas Kurian on Google Cloud talks about the future of the cloud and Google

