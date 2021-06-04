The future is climate-friendly software





Last week, Microsoft announced that it would work with Github, Accenture, and software consultancy Thoughtworks to help reduce emissions with software, a less-considered tool. The new non-profit Green Software Foundation aims to change the culture of software development to prioritize sustainability.

Admitting, I didn’t consider software design to be a major source of greenhouse gases. However, Foundation people make a compelling claim that the way software is built can have a significant impact as everything gets closer.

Asim Hussein, Microsoft’s Green Cloud Advocacy Lead and Executive Director of the Green Software Foundation, said in an email: “Sustainability is rarely considered through the lens of software. To improve sustainability by seeing how to run software on hardware from where we are sitting There seems to be a ripe and easy choice. “

What is “green software”?

Green Software takes sustainability considerations and climate science into account when designing “carbon-efficient” software that minimizes carbon emissions per unit of work. Factors such as energy efficiency are taken into account in the design.

At the risk of instability, the Foundation roughly divides the software into various buckets.

Carbon-efficient applications that use resources related to carbon emissions (energy, hardware, network bandwidth, etc.) more efficiently. A carbon-aware application that modifies its behavior to minimize carbon emissions For example, this is software that tells a laptop to turn off the battery instead of a wall outlet when local electricity is dirty.

Cumulatively, this type of software can have a significant impact. The software runs billions of devices connected to the Internet, from phones and refrigerators to data centers and personal computers. The Foundation states that by 2030, 20% of electricity output will be consumed by information and communication technology. The group aims to reduce industry software-related emissions by 45% by 2030.

The foundation strategy consists of three pillars. Develop standards and best practices to reduce software power consumption. Supports open source innovation. And promote the international community.

“We not only grow an ecosystem of people with the skills to build low-carbon software, but also create standards that organizations can easily adopt or influence policy making. I think this will allow us to pull a fairly large lever, “Hussein said.

Data center example

Data centers consume large amounts of energy. They are also essential to our ever-connected world, and their energy demands are enormous and are expected to grow in the future. According to a 2018 survey, data centers accounted for about the same amount of carbon dioxide emissions as aircraft. Today, they account for 1% of global electricity demand, and this segment is projected to consume 3-8% within the next 10 years.

This is a tremendous amount of energy, but data center consumption is less than we thought 15 years ago. Data center energy usage doubled between 2000 and 2005. This trend is expected to continue. Between 2010 and 2018, computing output jumped six-fold, but energy consumption increased by only 6%.

This is also due to the rise of cloud computing, which enables businesses and individuals to use centralized data centers for computing and storage. In addition, the data center has become more efficient. Software has a big role to play and can do much more. For example, Google is working on clean energy in its data centers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with the help of carbon-conscious software.

These improvements in efficiency show how difficult it is to predict the future of disruptive technology. It also reflects how technology companies founded in the spirit of innovation are positioned to reinvent the process.

