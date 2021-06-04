Best Camera and Photo Gift Ideas for Dad





When dad decides to take photography games to a new level, smartphones may no longer be enough. Some people need a sports camera to record their adventures, while others need a mirrorless camera to take family photos, movies, or artistic shots. Thanks to rapidly advancing technology, cameras continue to evolve with faster shooting speeds, clearer video, and incredible autofocus. We found five of the best models with budgets ranging from $ 350 to $ 2,500 and some accessories that complement the gear that the old man already owns.

GoPro Hero9 Black Action Cam

GoPro

If your dad wants to take part in his sporting adventure rather than watching it on TV, the Hero 9 Black is the camera you need. It surpasses the previous Hero 8 Black in many ways, especially with the addition of a front camera. This makes it much easier to incorporate yourself into the action of mountain biking, skating and other activities. GoPro also introduces 20 megapixel photos and 5K 30fps (or 4K 60fps) video, giving dads the option of cropping, framing, and slow motion. At the same time, we’ve improved some popular tools such as Hypersmooth 3.0 to extend battery life. The best benefit is a $ 350 discount on a one-year GoPro subscription and a $ 50 discount from the regular price without a subscription.

Buy Hero9 Black Bundle on GoPro-$ 350

DSC M200

Canon

Is your dad taking pictures? Beginner-level cameras are a good way to start, and the Canon EOS M200 is the best choice. With a 24-megapixel sensor and Canon’s skin-friendly colors, it provides amazing photos. It’s also easy to capture thanks to its smartphone-like intuitive interface, fast autofocus speed, and excellent line-of-sight detection performance. You can also shoot 4K 24p video (albeit 1.6x crop) with a 60 fps full sensor 1080p. And it’s available for $ 549, which is significantly cheaper than most other mirrorless cameras with the EF-M 15-45mm kit lens.

Buy Canon EOS M200 at B & H Photo-$ 549

Sony A6100

Sony

Sony cameras are generally a great gift, but the best value at the moment is the A6100. With best-in-class autofocus and eye-tracking performance for people and animals, it guarantees sharp shots even on fast-moving subjects. Sony has also improved color science and low-light capabilities, so family photos are crisp and accurate in dimly lit environments. The downsides are the bad rolling shutters and low resolution electronic viewfinder that can cause video blur. Still, the $ 748 (body only) A6100 is the best mirrorless camera in the price range.

Buy Sony A6100 at B & H Photo-$ 748

Fujifilm X-T4

Fujifilm

The Fujifilms X-T4 is the best crop sensor camera on the market and a perfect gift for your lucky father. With the addition of an in-body stabilizer and a fully articulated screen, this is a significant improvement over the X-T3. At the same time, it has the best video capabilities of any APS-C camera, with sharp 4K video up to 60 fps and 1080p at 240 fps. It has excellent photo and video quality and has the second best skin tone after the Canons model. However, while autofocus with tracking and gaze detection is great, it’s not completely up to Sony’s standards. Generous manual control provides excellent handling, but it’s not as compact as it used to be. It’s not cheap at $ 1,700, but it can compete with the much more expensive full-frame cameras.

Buy Fujifilm X-T4 at B & H Photo-$ 1,699

DSC R6

Canon

For dads who can’t decide between photos and videos, the Canon EOS R6 does both. The 20-megapixel sensor lacks resolution compared to its competitors, but with in-body image stabilization, Canon’s fast and accurate dual-pixel autofocus for video and photography, and sharp 4K video up to 60 fps. Other features include a flip-out display, a relatively compact size, and a skin color that complements your dad’s subject (probably you). There is a video overheating issue, but this can only affect professionals who shoot for long periods of time at a time. Overall, it’s currently the best choice for less than $ 2,500.

Buy Canon EOS R6 on Amazon-$ 2,499

DJI OM4

DJI

Smartphone stabilizers are fine, but nothing beats gimbals for tracking shots. The best value for mobile devices is DJI’s OM4. This is great for dads who are tired of awkward tracking shots. Previous models used clamps, but this model uses a magnetic mounting system, which makes it faster and easier to install the phone. It also adds new features such as dynamic zoom and spin shots, giving Dad a new repertoire of movements. Like other DJI gimbals, it offers smooth, reliable performance and a solid app that’s easy to use. It’s also relatively affordable. You can get one with a grip and tripod for $ 149.

Buy DJI OM4 on Amaozn-$ 149

Peak Design Everyday Messenger

peak

With a sturdy and practical design, the Peak Designs Everyday Messenger Bag is an ideal gift for adventurous and photography dads. It uses a lightweight yet durable 100% waterproof recycled 400D shell and features a unique Flexfold divider in the main storage area. It also has two zippered pockets, two elastic side pockets, and a compartment large enough to hold a 13 to 15 inch laptop. I own one, which is practical for work and everyday life, and can store my camera, lens, and laptop along with my wallet and keys. For $ 220, it’s not the cheapest bag out there, but your dad doesn’t have to buy another bag for a while.

Buy Everyday Messenger at Peak Designs-$ 220

Magnus VT-4000 tripod

Magnus

For dads who are serious about video, the Magnus VT 4000 is the best budget tripod option. It’s sturdy enough to handle mirrorless cameras and accessories, and weighs 8.8 pounds, which is heavier than the 8 pounds of the tripod itself. Its lack of weight makes it practical for travel, and the fluid head helps smooth tilt and pan. Other features include a middle spreader that stabilizes objects and up to 64 that can be aligned with the subject’s eyeliner. Includes legs that extend to inches. All of these features cost $ 160, which is a pretty low price for quality.

B & H Photo-Buy Magnus VT-4000 for $ 160

Joby GorillaPod 3K Mini Tripod

Jobby

The most useful accessory for vlog dads is Jobys’ famous mini tripod, and the best accessory for money is the GorillaPod 3K. The camera is easier than ever to install, thanks to a secure clip-in mounting plate with a built-in spirit level. It’s flexible, allowing you to set the camera anywhere to shoot or wrap it around trees and other objects. And, of course, you can bend it to the ideal video angle to stabilize your shot. Currently, Amazon costs $ 45, which is a bargain for such a versatile tool.

Buy Joby GorillaPod 3K on Amazon-$ 85

SanDisk Extreme Pro (64GB) SD Card

Sandisk

Camera-loving dads don’t get enough memory cards, but they can be a fairly expensive gift. One of the best budget options is the SanDisks ExtremePro UHS-I SD card. It doesn’t offer top 300 MB / s speeds for UHS-II cards, but it’s much cheaper, and 90 MB / s read / write speeds are fast enough for most types of photos and videos. In addition, compatible readers can be used to transfer files at speeds of up to 170 MB / s, and SanDisk is known for producing reliable cards. SanDisk has models for all budgets, and the 256GB version is perfect for just $ 60. If that’s too much, the 128GB version costs $ 33 and the 64GB model costs only $ 18.

Buy SanDisk Extreme Pro (64GB) Card at Amazon-$ 25

