Facebook’s use of advertising data triggers antitrust investigations in the UK and EU – TechCrunch





Facebook is facing a new antitrust investigation in Europe.

The UK Competition Markets Authority (CMA) and the EU Competition Commission today released a formal survey of the business of social media giants.

Competition regulators will scrutinize how Facebook uses data from advertising customers and users of single sign-on tools.

The two also said they would aim to work closely together as the independent investigation progresses.

As the UK is outside the European trade bloc (after Brexit), domestic competition watchdogs have more freedom to pursue investigations that may be similar or overlapping with EU antitrust investigations. I am.

And the two Facebook surveys look similar on the surface — both have a broad focus on how Facebook uses advertising data. (Of course, the results may differ. Hmm.)

Facebook’s danger here is that a higher level of surveillance is applied to the business as a result of double regulatory action. UK and EU agencies).

CMA is investigating whether Facebook has gained an unfair advantage over its competitors in offering online advertising and dating services through the way Facebook collects and uses certain data. Said.

Specifically, UK regulators are concerned that Facebook may have an unfair advantage over its competitors in online advertising and dating services.

Of course, Facebook is playing in both spaces, respectively, via Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Dating.

Andrea Coscelli, CEO of CMA, said in a statement about the behavior: “We have thoroughly investigated Facebook’s data usage and its business practices are unjustified in the areas of online dating and classified advertising. We’ll evaluate if it’s giving us an advantage. These benefits can make it difficult for our competitors, including new and small businesses, to succeed and reduce our customers’ choices. “

The European Commission’s investigation also found whether Facebook violated EU competition rules by using advertising data collected from advertisers to compete with them in the markets in which Facebook operates. Focus on.

It only cites promotional ads as an example of a neighboring market of particular concern for its research.

But there is another factor in EU research. It’s also looking to see if Facebook is tying online advertising services to social networks in violation of Block’s competition rules.

Separately, German competition authorities launched a similar investigation late last year that Facebook linked Oculus to the use of Facebook accounts. As a result, Facebook is currently conducting multiple antitrust investigations in Europe, in addition to the distress from a large state antitrust proceeding also filed in its home country in December 2020.

“When we promote our services on Facebook, companies that directly compete with Facebook may provide commercially valuable data because Facebook competes with the companies that provided this data. May be used for, “the Commission noted in a press release.

“This is especially true for online advertising providers, the platform on which many European consumers buy and sell products. Online advertising providers promote their services on Facebook’s social networks. At the same time, they are Facebook’s own online. It competes with the advertising service’Facebook Marketplace’. “

The Commission added that preliminary research already conducted has raised concerns that Facebook is distorting the market for online advertising services. Further investigation is needed to fully determine if the social media giant violates EU competition rules.

In a statement, EVP Margrethe Vestager, who heads Brock’s competition policy, added: Facebook is used by about 3 billion people each month, with a total of about 7 million companies advertising on Facebook. Facebook can collect large amounts of data about user activity inside and outside its social network and target specific customer groups. Take a closer look at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage, especially in the area of ​​online advertising where people buy and sell products every day and Facebook competes with the companies that collect the data. To go. In today’s digital economy, data should not be used in a way that distorts competition.

Facebook asked for comment on the latest European antitrust investigation, sending the following statement:

“We are constantly developing new and better services to meet the evolving demands of people who use Facebook. Marketplace and Dating offer people more choices, both products It operates in a highly competitive environment with many large incumbents. We will continue to work fully together to prove that the survey has no merit.

So far, Facebook has been a bit of a blind spot for the European Commission’s competition authorities — (most notably) multiple investigations and enforcements by Brock against other tech giants such as Google and Amazon.

However, Vestager’s Facebook “dry patch” has officially ended. (The EU’s informal investigation into the Facebook Marketplace has been underway since March 2019.)

Meanwhile, the CMA is working on a broader competition-promoting regulatory reform aimed directly at high-tech giants such as Facebook and Google under the UK’s plan to cut the wings of ad tech duopoly.

