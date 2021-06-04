Google’s Diversity Strategy Leader, who said Jews have an “insatiable desire for war,” is no longer a diversity strategy leader





A Google employee who was an internet giant and was supposed to lead a diversity initiative was removed from his post after the netizens found a blog post in 2007.

He also wrote that homosexuality was “still despised.”

Kamau Bobb was hired as a global leader in Google’s diversity strategy and research in 2018, but is no longer playing that role. A Google spokeswoman said Thursday that Bob remains an employee and is focused on STEM-related work. He is no longer part of Mega Corporation’s diversity program.

A few days ago, people browsing Bobs’ personal blog found a currently deleted post from 2007 criticizing Israel for the conflict in Gaza.

If I were a Jew, I would be worried about the insatiable desire for war and murder to protect myself, he wrote on his blog (a copy in the Wayback Machine archive).

Self-defense is definitely an instinct, but I’m afraid it will be insensitive to suffering. [of] Other. My greatest pain is that Ive misinterpreted the identity provided by my history and replaced spiritual and human compassion with self-righteous immunity.

This thorough statement shocked the internet and led to calls for Bob’s dismissal. Michael Dixon, executive director of the Israeli nonprofit StandWithUs, said Bob thought he wasn’t fit for his job.

I searched for “anti-Semitism” and “hypocrisy”. This is what I found.

Google’s Head of Diversity @kamaubobb said Jews have an insatiable desire for war https://t.co/dE7OS7Kw9Q

Did @Google do a Google search for him?

He is not suitable for this post. In addition, there are the following.

Michael Dixon (@michaeldickson) June 2, 2021

If he was wondering if Bob had other views that were incompatible with his career in diversity strategy, he had to share this in 2007: “I’m the core of my inner emotions. Not only do I disagree, but I still despise homosexuality in the sense that I don’t want to have any connection between my personal personality and it. “

No one seems to have searched Bob on Google.

A spokeswoman for Search Superbiz told The Register that it has explicitly condemned past writings by members of the diversity team, causing serious attacks and distress to members of the Jewish and LGBTQ + communities.

These writings definitely hurt people. The author acknowledged this and apologized. He will no longer be part of our diversity team and will focus on STEM’s work.

This happened at a time when there was a surprising increase in anti-Semitic attacks. Anti-Semitism is a vile prejudice that causes immeasurable conduct. It has no place in society and we blame it with the Jewish community.

If you want to know how old Bob was in 2007, he graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2005 with a PhD in Science and Technology Policy, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1997 with a Master’s degree. Please note that I was getting. mechanical engineering.

Bob couldn’t comment immediately. Judging from his STEM research and from other books, he faces the unfair barriers that people of color, especially blacks and Hispanics, face when trying to enter the world of high-tech, science and engineering. We have put a lot of energy into our efforts.

