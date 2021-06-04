Without digital equity, students lose the opportunity to learn





Students need more than just devices for learning

When the building was closed due to a pandemic, many schools focused on handing laptops into the hands of students. But soon a more difficult problem arose. It is a connection. Students and educators who do not have reliable access to the Internet find it difficult to participate in meaningful learning experiences.

Without internet access, student backpack devices wouldn’t be as useful as textbooks in the 1960s. The laptop does nothing if there is no connection. Without internet access, student productivity, innovation and creativity are curtailed.

This reminded us that technology alone is by no means the answer for the K12 school district. Technology is a vehicle. Prior to the pandemic, it was a means of delivering content. Today, technology is functioning as a means of receiving student reaction and fostering creativity. Teachers can and should incorporate technology into their existing teaching methods and lesson plans, but this will only work if everyone has access to these materials.

Unconnected students lose the opportunity to learn

Digital inequity in many districts has lost learning opportunities. In many cases, students who had all the tools they needed, from devices and peripherals to Internet access, didn’t suffer from learning losses. In fact, in districts where educators and students are well-equipped and connected, learning has increased, not decreased. Everyone worked on innovation and problem solving.

Unfortunately, students who do not have a device or a device that can be used in a meaningful way did not have the same opportunity to be innovative and creative. This does not mean that learning has stopped. In some school districts, students sent home a parcel of printed assignments to complete.

However, without meeting with teachers, it was difficult to get help and feedback on the work they were completing. If a student mistakenly solved a problem on paper during remote learning, there was no meaningful way for the teacher to fix it. Even if students completed their assignments correctly, without proper connections, there was no meaningful opportunity for fulfillment.

Schools must provide learning to students

When students return to the classroom, district leaders and educators should not return to the pre-pandemic learning model. Both teachers and students have learned new skills that should not be wasted when they all come together again. They need to remain creative and innovative and have the ability to do so.

Schools that do not yet have enough devices and connections to achieve continuous innovation in the classroom can consider grants and other funding. It is important to provide these devices to students, as educators are obliged to prepare these devices for the future. Many of today’s students have a career with some technology. This generation was born in a world where devices, Wi-Fi and the Internet are always present, but we need to learn how to use those technologies and not miss them. At the next opportunity.

