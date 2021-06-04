Twitter launches cancellation feature for paid subscribers | Twitter





Twitter has launched its first paid subscription service. Users can undo tweets, manage bookmarks, and change the color of app icons for a monthly fee.

The service, Twitter Blue, will be launched Thursday in Canada and Australia for A $ 3.49 and A $ 4.49, respectively, and will offer some new features to those who are willing to pay for Premium Tier. It’s the first consumer-focused subscription product from major social networks and will be offered in the face of increasing pressure on app-based advertising.

Subscribers can edit tweets if they find a typo or error within seconds of posting, and access additional tools to manage the bookmarking capabilities of social networks to move saved tweets to folders. Become. You can also view long threads in reader mode and access the app and its icon’s dedicated color scheme.

Members of Twitter Blue also have access to dedicated subscription customer support, but Twitter states that this does not improve access to support for moderation issues related to harassment and abuse.

We’ve often heard from Twitter users that they aren’t always building powerful features to meet their needs, product managers Sara Beykpour and Smita Mittal Gupta said in a statement. Stated.

Well, it’s about to change. We take this feedback seriously and develop and iterate solutions to get the most out of what Twitter users are looking for. That is, access to special features and perks that take your Twitter experience to the next level.

And for those wondering, free Twitter hasn’t gone away, and it won’t go away. The offer of this subscription is intended to add enhanced and complementary features to the existing Twitter experience, simply for those who want it.

Also, it never goes away: Advertising. Despite expecting the Twitter subscription service to allow users to opt out of ads completely, Twitter Blue will continue to display tweets advertised to subscribers.

