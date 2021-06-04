Whirlpool deepens Google Cloud partnership with SAP off-premises migration plan





Whirlpool is migrating SAP systems and data to Google Cloud as part of its global commitment to increasing business agility and operational sustainability.

The consumer electronics maker has been a longtime customer of Google Cloud and has relied on technology giant Google Workplace Online Business Productivity Suite products since 2014 to support communication and collaboration between staff.

The company has now confirmed that it plans to further expand its use of Google technology by redeploying the enterprise-wide SAP environment to the enterprise’s public cloud environment.

The move is being made to give Whirlpool employees access to SAP systems and data from anywhere in the world, and several business units will benefit from this change.

Whirlpool now relies on SAP for many aspects of its business, including supply chain management, manufacturing planning, and the Internet of Things. [IoT], Enterprise resource planning [ERP], Finance, customer relationship management [CRM], And much more, the company said in a statement announcing the move.

Deploying these business-critical systems on Google Cloud ensures maximum uptime, provides global access to your applications with very low latency, and allows a team of data analysts to maximize value from your business data. The company is provided with an environment in which it can be withdrawn.

In addition to the SAP system migration part of the project, Whirlpool will also be able to take advantage of the flexible and scalable cloud computing capabilities provided by Google, indicating its intention to leverage a wider range of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for enterprises. I am. Data analysis portfolio too.

Dani Brown, Senior Vice President and CIO of Whirlpool, said one of the driving forces behind the decision to expand its partnership with Google is the sustainability of the cloud platform.

Whirlpool Corporation is committed to achieving zero emissions by 2030, and using Google Cloud’s clean infrastructure for global business systems and applications is a step towards that goal, Brown said. Says.

We are pleased to strengthen our strategic relationship with Google Cloud to provide our employees with cloud productivity solutions and ensure that their most important business systems and applications are delivered securely, efficiently and sustainably.

Rob Enslin, president of Google Cloud, said the company is looking forward to supporting Whirlpool as its digital transformation program goes well.

Whirlpool Corp has a future-proof, cloud-first approach to critical SAP systems, laying the foundation for future growth while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability, he said.

We are proud to expand our strategic collaboration with Whirlpool and will continue to support the company’s digital transformation throughout its global operations.

