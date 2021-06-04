BT aims to enhance UK digital infrastructure with next-generation street connectivity





BT launched Street Hub 2.0 as part of a plan to transform UK streets with future-proof digital communications services. Expand 4G / 5G mobile coverage.

BT launched the street hub unit, formerly known as InLink, in December 2019 and to date has deployed 484 devices nationwide under full ownership. These provide a wide range of economic, social and technology to communities and local governments, including connecting locals, businesses and visitors to free Wi-Fi and allowing people to contact emergency services and charity helplines. It is said that it has already provided the benefits. When needed.

The Street Hub 2.0 unit will be installed at new sites throughout the UK along with existing units. In addition to the newly appointed hardware supplier Trueform Digital, BT will be an advertising partner to support the new digital street unit with Manchester-based technology, software and support supplier ADXBA and Media & Entertainment Group Global. We will continue to partner.

Street Hubs connect to ultra-fast free public Wi-Fi and connect outdoor Wi-Fi access points directly to fiber broadband networks, delivering speeds of up to 1 Gbps to users within 150 meters of the unit. The new unit can also incorporate 4G and 5G small cells to help improve network coverage and capacity of local residents, local businesses and visitors to boulevards. BT aims to deploy more than 200 Street Hub 2.0 units to a new site in the UK by the end of next year, following a local planning process.

In a potential use case, BT states that it can work with technology scale-up Everimpact through the Greentech Innovation Platform to check air quality and integrate CO2 sensors into new units. This will help local governments achieve their sustainability goals, including carbon-neutral by 2030, which is a goal set by nearly two-thirds of UK local governments. May be obtained. Supporting local government air purification initiatives can improve air quality and thus contribute to the health of the community.

For local businesses, the upgraded unit also features accessible digital advertising capabilities operated by BTs advertising partner Global. Designed to support the marketing needs of local businesses, it helps rebuild brand awareness as Covid-19 continues to be lifted nationwide.

Each local government is provided with 5% of the total screen time at each street hub to promote local government services and better inform the local community about developments and issues affecting the area. For example, during the pandemic, existing Street Hub units across the country displayed key public health advice from Public Health England and the local council.

It really is about providing free public Wi-Fi services and improved 4G / 5G mobile coverage to the local community while further evolving and sustaining the service with the newly designed Street Hub 2.0 unit. I am excited. BT street. The free digital services provided by the Street Hub unit can play a key role in reviving High Street in the UK after a pandemic.

We work closely with local councils and communities to introduce new units to more parts of the country, strengthen the UK’s future digital infrastructure and benefit residents, businesses and tourists alike. Brings.

