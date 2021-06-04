Free bus services can revolutionize RI transportation, but are more complicated than simply abolishing fares — ecoRI News





From CAITLIN FAULDS / ecoRI News staff

In a sense, the bill is simple. We have made nine amendments to existing legislation and abolished bus fares as well.

You no longer have to put enough coins in your pocket to fish or drop your Wave card into the bottom of your bag. If a two-block ride is worth the cost, don’t worry anymore. There are no more fees.

Bus fares drop from $ 2 to zero across Rhode Island.

The bill is simple, but transportation experts and supporters say the impact is huge.

The bill (S0908), sponsored by Senator Meghan Kallman of D-Pawtucket last month, amends the existing Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s revenue law and charges all services to the general public by January 1, 2022. And the fare will be abolished.

When submitting the bill at a press conference at Kennedy Plaza on April 28, Kalman said transportation was a very important issue. Regional economy.

Treasury Secretary Seth Magaji said at a news conference that the goal was to make public transport free. If Rhode Island stays ahead of the curve, rather than being one step behind, our state really wants to build a true 21st century economy that can give all Rhode Islanders a chance to succeed. You have the opportunity to make a leap forward.

Zero-fare landscape According to a 2020 survey by Belgian researcher Wojciech Kbowski, fare-free public transport systems have emerged in nearly 100 locations around the world.

Nowadays, Europe is at the forefront, hosting more than half of the world’s free transportation systems. Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, launched a free transit for citizens in 2013. In the city of Dunkirk, France, transit usage has increased since the fare was abolished in 2018. Buses, trams and trains nationwide.

Free transit in the United States has been primarily limited to small city s, college towns and resorts, but that’s starting to change. In December 2019, Kansas City became the largest municipality to approve free transportation, gradually implementing a zero-fare transportation plan.

Boston City Council member and mayor candidate Michelle Wu is advocating a free T near his home, and authorities are working with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to develop a free bus pilot program. The Worcester Regional Transit Authority recently voted to extend the city’s COVID-era free bus initiative, which was due to expire on July 1, until the end of the year.

The concept of free fare is new to Ocean State. However, according to Carlman, the densely populated and state-wide transportation system offers a unique opportunity to make Rhode Island the first state to offer free public transport.

But is the free RIPTA bus service a realistic idea?

Environmental protection debate According to supporters of the bill, free shipping will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Rhode Island, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, commuters can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about £ 5,000 annually by switching 20 miles of commuting from private cars to public transport.

Carlman says that if one-third of emissions are from transportation, we need to offer better transportation options.

Traffic and emission reductions could also improve the health of vulnerable communities located near major highways and overly affected by poor air quality, said Glow Smart Rhode Island. Director John Flaherty said.

Economic Discussion A 2019 study by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy found that Americans spend an average of 13% of their income on transportation. However, research shows that this percentage increases as income declines, with the lowest-income earners spending up to 29% of their income on transportation.

Kalman said at a press conference on April 28 that abolishing bus fares would be a big surprise for many families who spend a significant portion of their income on transportation.

According to Flaherty, about 25% of RIPTA passengers currently board for free through the agency’s discounted fare bus pass program. This program removes fares for low-income passengers aged 65 and over, but requires a non-refundable application fee of $ 10. Elderly people and riders with disabilities can ride at half price during off-peak hours, regardless of income. Riders can also present their Medicare card to board for free.

Additional U-Pass and Eco-Pass programs allow local universities and businesses to subsidize transportation and provide students and employees with free or discounted transportation. Excluded from these programs are low-income users and people of color who do not meet the specified criteria, and Congressman Leonella Felix of D-Pawtucket said on April 28 that white Americans He pointed out that he rides public transport more than twice as often.

Costs are one of the biggest obstacles to equitable transportation, especially for low-income households, Felix said. The law ensures that all low-income workers, families, the elderly and individuals with disabilities, regardless of race, ethnicity or financial status, have access to employment and education. ..

The bill will reduce fares for all transport users, but will bring more benefits to those who need more, those with lower incomes, Carlman said.

According to traffic advocate and former RIPTA board member Barry Schiller, free-to-fare buses will guide people through a central hub and drive business, helping to revitalize the community after a new coronavirus infection. It may also promote. The American Public Transportation Association reports that public transport can further support employment, drive growth in high-tech innovation districts, and increase asset value.

This is an important aspect of better recovery, as Rhode Island continues to experience the economic impact of COVID, Kalman said of the free fare proposal.

Being the first state in the United States to talk about free public transport is another arrow needed to attract businesses to the state, Patrick of the American Federation of Labor in Rhode Island.・ Mr. Crowley said. Was announced on April 28 by the Industrial Organization Council. [have] The more you come to work here, the better this economy will be.

