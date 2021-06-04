Analysts at Morgan Stanley say at WWDC that at least one new MacBook with Apple silicone is “likely”





Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC, is just three days away, but there’s still controversy over whether Apple’s new silicon-powered MacBook Pro model will be announced at Apple’s opening keynote on Monday. ..

Morgan Stanley analyst Katie Huberty discusses the issue in a research note shared with MacRumors today, and Apple could announce at least one new MacBook model with Apple silicon at WWDC. Claimed to be expensive.

“In the last 12 months, Apple has introduced the new M1-powered Macs (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13, Mac Mini), as well as the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip,” Huberty said. writing. “We expect this momentum to continue until WWDC 2021, and based on research, we believe Apple is likely to launch a new MacBook with in-house designed silicon.”

Huberty said the new MacBook could have a so-called “M2” chip, and if so, expects shipments to customers to begin in late 2021. The notebook will be the new high-end. Very likely MacBook Pro, Apple is rumored to be planning a redesign of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, but Huberty didn’t identify.

Earlier this week, MacRumors discovered a potential battery list for the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in China’s regulatory database.

Huberty’s predictions are in line with the leaker Jon Prosser, who said the new MacBook Pro will be coming to WWDC. However, supply chain reports such as Nikkei Asia and DigiTimes suggest that mass production of new MacBook Pro models will not begin until late 2021, raising at least some doubt at WWDC’s announcement. ..

One possibility is that a new MacBook Pro model will be announced at WWDC, but will ship in the coming weeks. This is consistent with the new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV models that didn’t reach customers until May 21, just over a month after being announced at Apple’s Spring Loaded event on April 20. ..

Each new MacBook Pro model will feature a brighter mini-LED display, an improved M1 chip, and a new design with a flatter top and bottom. Notebooks will also regain some of the ports Apple removed from the MacBook Pro in 2016, including HDMI ports, SD card slots, and magnetic charging ports. Rumors also suggest that the Touch Bar will be deprecated in favor of the physical Fn key.

