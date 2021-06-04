Google camera may upgrade stellar astrophotography





Google is ready to upgrade the astronomical photo mode of the camera app, which can enhance the ability to snap stars on Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a, and Google Pixel 4.

9to5Google investigated the latest Google Pixel Tips app updates prior to the June Pixel Feature Drop and found an interesting line of code suggesting the potential for the “Astro Time Lapse” feature. Such upgrades may provide time-lapse photography to anyone who wants to take a night sky.

Of course, the lines of code do not represent confirmed features that are definitely under development. Also, the code has no details other than the text “CameraAstrotimelapseSettingController”. However, this is a pretty good sign that the upgraded astrophotography feature may be introduced in the Google Camera app.

Before the information, check the version of the Google Camera app that the Pixel Tips app is using. 9to5Google reported that the app was searched to see if the user was using a version 8.2.3 Google Camera instead of the current 8.2.2 version. This further suggests that the camera app upgrade is approaching.

Astrophotography mode debuted on the Pixel 4 and offers a niche yet interesting feature for taking shots of the night sky. Google has improved the low-light night view of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, but the reason has not yet been clarified, so we have quietly removed the ability of smartphones that use astrophotography with ultra-wide-angle lenses.

This predicted upgrade could bring astrophotography back to ultra-wide-angle cameras on the latest Pixel smartphones. However, there is no hard evidence that this is the case.

The Google Pixel 5a is reportedly coming soon, with the Google Pixel 6 set to follow, so we hope that as the year goes on, the astrophotography mode will have more features, not less. I am.

