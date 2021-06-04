14 pandemic-led innovations that continue to impact the world





During the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies would have had to shut down altogether without cutting-edge solutions in the tech industry. While the work done by all technical teams to enable remote work, e-commerce and connectivity was worthwhile, the pandemic has seen a clear tech winner share. And the consumer world.

So which technologies emerged during the pandemic will have a lasting impact on our lives and jobs? Below, 14 industry leaders from the Forbes Technology Council have finished the Covid-19 pandemic. Discuss technological innovations that can last for a long time.

Members of the Forbes Technology Council share technology choices that remain essential to business and consumer life after the pandemic.

1. Cloud computing

Cloud computing was already widespread, but pandemics have dramatically accelerated its use. Perhaps agility, flexibility, and the primary foundation for digital cloud computing are key to transforming the business model and customer experience that companies need to respond to pandemics. –Michael Fulton, Expedient

2. Computer-assisted telephone interview

As a pandemic-driven technology, computer-aided telephone interviews are of great value to medical researchers during and after the Covid-19 lockdown. The big advantage of CATI is that it can be run on any type of phone and does not require literacy on the part of the participants. It enables fairness and inclusiveness, allowing researchers to collect data from a variety of participants. –Praduman Jain, Vibrent Health

3. Automation of financial process

As companies move to new work structures and spend more money on tools that support a decentralized workforce, it’s important to automate the financial process as much as possible, no matter where the finance department is working. You will be able to stay and focus on more strategic tasks. Initiatives to move the business forward. –Chen Amit, Tiparti

4. Embedded financial technology

Embedded financial technology is the winner and will continue to grow in the post-pandemic space. Non-bank companies provide financial services such as digital wallets, payments and lending. Companies in a variety of industries, including retail, telecommunications, automotive manufacturing, insurance, transportation, hospitality, food, logistics and technology, are building built-in financial services to serve the corporate and consumer segments. –Spiros Liolis, Micro Focus

5. Non-substitutable token

The pandemic has made it important for artists, whether independent or not, to find new ways to distribute content and create value for future content, live shows, and more. The early adoption of non-fungible tokens in the arts and entertainment arena is amazing as Generation Z consumers become more involved in commerce. This is one of the new asset classes here. –Amanda Drenberg, COMMB

6. Intelligent security technology

As pandemics increase security risks, the cybersecurity industry is stepping up and showing off its innovations. In particular, intelligent security technologies that can mitigate insider breaches help organizations keep their data safe. As the future of long-term hybrids approaches, companies need to be proactive about insider risk. –Tony Pepper, Egress

7. Cyber ​​Security Vendor

The obvious winner is the cyber security vendor. A significant proportion of hacks result from employees inadvertently handling passwords and laptop snow. Because of the pandemic, the same laptop returns home, which greatly increases the cyber risk of the organization. Finding cyber tools to protect these assets has become a top priority for businesses. This also applies to network and mobile devices. –Mercedes Soria, Night Scope

8. Virtual reality

As teams and individuals traveled to remote areas, the attention and activity of virtual reality increased. Many innovative new uses and software releases in VR are at the forefront, making people more connected, more productive, and often more entertaining. Whether it’s education, games, video conferencing, or work, VR can bring people closer in a secure way with Covid-19. –Mark Fisher, Dogtown Media LLC

9. Artificial intelligence

We are in the midst of an AI renaissance that accelerated during the pandemic. Companies are using this as an opportunity to leverage AI to reform themselves for long-term success. Breaking out of the pandemic, we continue this AI renaissance, moving AI from a technology enabler to a technology driver, making AI an important part of our overall business strategy and driving long-term value. To do. –Jeff Wong, EY

10. Telemedicine solution

At the beginning of the pandemic, access to medical services was restricted to allow hospitals to focus on patient triage and safety. Healthcare providers then adopted video conferencing tools to provide virtual services and clinic management solutions to optimize their operations. Market acquisition by technology players offering these solutions remains strong. –Rena Christina Tabata, ShareSmart (Think Tank Innovations Ltd.)

11. Mental Fitness App

Mental fitness apps such as Calm have been dominated by pandemics. People are taking mental health more seriously, given that we all had to spend a lot of time with ourselves. I believe it is great and has a lasting impact. Even after the pandemic is over, people tend to maintain their mental health. –Bikram Joshi, Pulse

12. Streaming service

Streaming services are clearly the winner. Paramount +, HBO Max and Peacock all debuted in 2020 and joined Disney +, Netflix, Apple and more. Streaming services allow businesses to earn predictable subscription revenue. You no longer have to wait to see if the movie hits. In addition, those dollars skip the theater and go directly to the source. Consumers clearly like this model. Expect the streamer to come in a bundle. –David Moise, decision consulting

13. Home broadband

Home broadband providers are clearly winners. Many of us are increasing the speed and capacity of home broadband to accommodate the increased bandwidth required for telecommuting and homeschooling. How many people can go back to their previous packages and save on the increased costs? We all enjoy the new speeds offered, so my guess is little. –Mark Brown, British Standards Association (BSI)

14. Personal service app

Apps for personal service providers such as Instacart and Doordash support many households with strangers as part of their team. Almost all household items can be delivered to your doorstep on demand. –Lauren Knudsen, Broadcom

