Kim O’Neill has been hired as the new Vice President for University Progress and Chief Executive Officer of the WWU Foundation





Dear WWU community,

Following a national survey, we are pleased to announce that Kim Oneail will join the University of West Washington on July 1st as the new Vice President of University Progress and CEO of the WWU Foundation. Kim is currently Vice President of Progress at Texas Tech University and has been serving since September 2019 at Lubok, Texas. The start date overlaps significantly with the transition period with Stephanie Bowers, who retires after 20 years of exemplary service at Western University in late summer.

In his current role, Kim leads a fundraising team that shares an annual goal of raising $ 100 million annually in the last two fiscal years of Texas Tech University. In addition to leading the team, she is also personally responsible for promoting more than $ 44 million, including public-private partnerships, school naming, and challenge grants to address racial equality during Texas Tech University. I owe it. Kim is also committed to establishing new and improved processes, such as annual planning in collaboration with the Dean and measuring the impact on new performance.

Prior to joining Texas Tech University, he held several step-by-step responsible positions at the University of Idaho as a Student Recruitment Coordinator and Development Coordinator at the University of Agricultural and Life Sciences in 2005. Director of Development Department, Natural Resources University. Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Development and Dean of the Faculty of Progress at Agricultural and Life Science University. And finally, he is the vice president of development at the university. In her final job at the University of Idaho, Kim led 25 fundraising teams that helped raise the best funding ever, from about $ 39 million in fiscal year 2017 to $ 52 million in 2019. ..

Strong progress in fostering external partnerships and raising funds from individual and corporate partners to advance our strategic aspirations for student inclusive success, academic excellence and impact on Washington. And the funding department is essential. Kim brings substantial and appropriate leadership and business management experience to accelerate financing and corporate-Foundation relationship efforts.

Originally from Stanwood, Washington, Kim began her career as a substitute teacher for the Enumclaw and Stanwood school districts. Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from Washington State University and currently holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Texas Tech University.

We are looking forward to welcoming Kim and her family to the Pacific Northwest this summer and working with her to improve funding at Western University and corporate and foundation partnerships. Please welcome Kim to the Western community with me.

Best regards

Saba Randawa Western Washington University President

