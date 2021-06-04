Dead Island 2, TimeSplitters, Saints Row will not participate in E3





Dead Island 2 remains lost in the sea

Koch Media is already preparing for the E3 2021 and is taking some time off the busy weekend to make a big announcement. However, these announcements do not include future releases of the subsidiary Deep Silver or the latter publisher.

As publishers confirmed on Twitter, titles such as Saints Row’s sequel, the recently announced TimeSplitters entry, the next metro, or a long, long run-on under development will not appear at any point in Dead Island 2. E3 or Summer Game Fest. Deep Silver’s catalog seems to be put off during this summer’s key media blitz. Deep Silver will end the tweet by telling its fans that it will always notify them of any new news they share in the aforementioned releases.

Instead, Koch Media dedicates airtime to reveal what social media calls “significant announcements.” Koch will sit with Geoff Keighley, the host of Summer Game Fest, on June 11th for a mysterious revelation. If you want to check the news live, please visit the weknowsomethingyoudontknow website at 12:00 PT / 15:00 ET / 20:00 BST. Of course, we will also inform you about Destructoid here.

As for Deep Silver, it’s a shame that we don’t see the title above, but it’s also a very different media world right now, and it looks like new streams are happening every few weeks. When the right time comes, 2021 Throughout the year, Deep Silver has plenty of time to unveil a number of upcoming releases … except of Dead Island 2, which will never be released in my life or in your life, of course.

Our parent company @KochMedia_HQ is announcing as part of the #SummerGamesFest on June 11th. As a reminder, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro, or Time Splitter (or at any other E3 2021 event). Please let us know if you have any news to share.

— Deep Silver (@deepsilver) June 4, 2021

Chris Mois

Senior Editor-Chris has been playing video games since the 1980s. Former Saturday Night Slum Master. Graduated from Galaxy High School with honors.

