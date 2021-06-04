Senator Todd Youngs’ bill could lead to Indiana’s innovation hub





US Senator Todd Young says Indiana is preparing to bid to secure an innovation center. Because he is the co-author of the bill that creates the Innovation Center. (AP photo)

State government and corporate leaders are already preparing bids to host one of the regional technology hubs created by US innovation and competition law, even though the bill hasn’t passed yet.

The $ 250 billion plan, backed by Senator Todd Young and Senator Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate from New York, is scheduled to vote on June 8.

Formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act, the bill will help equalize competition with countries such as Japan, China and South Korea in high-tech areas such as advanced manufacturing, bioscience, robotics and engineering. Is aimed at.

But it can also level the competition in the United States by giving economic boost to communities in elevated regions such as Indiana, which have less technology investment than coastal cities such as San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle. Means

The bill includes $ 9.5 billion to create at least 10 and up to 18 university-based innovation centers across the United States. Hubs are expected to specialize in certain types of technologies or industries and harness the power of universities, private industries and governments to expand research and economic development.

According to Young, his office has already provided Indiana officials, including Indiana Economic Development Corporation, universities and trade associations, with a conceptual high level of legal education and is ready to market at the right time. Is done.

One of the benefits of being the drafter of this law is that I say this silently and without any precautions.

Hub means that venture capital gathers around [Indiana] He said he was a promising new start-up for colleges, spin-offs of new start-ups, relocation of existing companies to Indiana, or some of the technological developments that could occur in Indiana as a result of this federal investment. Said.

Once US innovation and competition law is enacted, most states are expected to bid on technology hubs by building partnerships of universities, state-owned enterprises, nonprofits, and private enterprises.

As a result, IEDC has already begun brainstorming on how to make bids stand out.

David Roberts

According to agency chief innovation officer Dave Roberts, the state began discussions last summer when the Endless Frontier Act was introduced in the then Republican-controlled Senate. He was Eric Holcomb. The governor said he generally supported the bill.

Through these discussions, IEDC planned to pursue some of these opportunities. This includes coordination with public and private sector partners who may be involved in such bids.

IEDC officials expect all research universities in the state to participate in the bid, and non-research universities may also participate in this effort. Groups such as industry advocates Biocrossroads, Conexus, TechPoint, and Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, the parent company of Energy Systems Network, may also participate.

Roberts said the Navy Naval Battle Center in Martin County is also interested in joining the partnership.

Unified effort

One goal is to determine areas where the state is good enough to win a hub.

Roberts thinks we need to emphasize our strengths as we go through this process, but there is a difference between being good at something and being a global elite. So I think it’s also necessary to be frank and honest.

He said Indiana’s bids are likely to focus on one or more of the ten areas outlined in the bill, such as life sciences, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. The semiconductor and computer science industries are also growing.

This funding is not intended to continue doing the same thing as before, but to take over what has been done and add details and a lot of importance behind it. He said.

Roberts said states, regardless of region, would submit a single bid with an extensive list of partners, rather than a decentralized approach of offering different bids to different regions of the state.

There will be unified initiatives and efforts, he said. We will continue to do our best as a team.

John Graham

John Graham, a former dean and current professor at Indiana University’s Ornail School for Public Environmental Issues, said the law provided opportunities for schools with strong engineering programs and established connections with innovation-focused school districts. Said that.

For example, Purdue University uses a 400-acre Discovery Park to provide students with real-world experience in quantum science, advanced manufacturing, and computer science. And the 16 fast-growing tech campuses are just a few blocks from IUPUI.

Regardless of location, the Innovation Hub makes it easier for Indiana to attract innovative start-ups and the supply chains that support them, Graham said. He added that the hub could be considered important to the future of state manufacturing and biomedical sciences.

process

The bill has not yet been finalized, but the hub will be selected through competition overseen by the US Department of Commerce, taking into account many factors, including focus areas and matching funding from bidding partners.

Graham’s project requires state and private sector partners to invest a total of $ 50 billion for a successful hub.

The Commerce Department is also expected to consider how bids address intellectual property concerns that Young has highlighted as a major concern, especially in relation to China.

Americans understand that China is stealing our intellectual property. They violate the universal values ​​and human rights that our country has always cherished, he said. And they are fairly deliberately trying to overtake the United States economically, militarily planning to one day equal to or even exceed the United States. To that end, we are working on the following initiatives through our partners and allies: [this], We can avoid that future.

David Johnson

David Johnson, CEO of Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, said that given the university system and prominent state-based companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Elanco Animal Health, and Roche Diagnostics, Indiana He said he would clearly be chosen as the tech hub.

If we have a chance to compete, we aim to be one of those growth centers, Johnson said. It’s a highly competitive process and uncertain, but Senator Young. Hasn’t had a hard time about it. He believes we are competitive in such a program.

He said he certainly spends his time and effort, partly because he believes in Indiana’s strengths that the law should help.

Johnson said in the Midwestern states, land hubs not only showcase their existing talents, but also have the opportunity to attract workers from other parts of the country.

The United States has many talents who do not live in seven or eight major tech cities and are crazy as countries that do not use it, not only in terms of competitiveness, but also in terms of overall economic growth. He said. If all innovation activities were done only on the coast, Heartland would be hollowed out.

Vote soon

The Senate was scheduled to vote on the revised US Innovation Competition Law last month, but postponed the vote until June 8. If passed, the bill would need to be approved by the US Senate.

Roberts said IEDC and other state leaders will continue to follow the law while looking for additional partners to create bids.

He said the state could be involved in helping build hubs elsewhere in the Midwest, such as Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois, even if Indiana wasn’t selected as a hub. In fact, the bill includes billions of dollars in funding for universities and technology-related programs outside the hub.

Hosting a hub is like the Holy Grail that everything was aimed at, but if the result is that the hub is hosted elsewhere, you also have the opportunity to partner with other states in the region.

But he added, I’m just convinced that it won’t result.

