Topic: E3 is from Nintendo, along with Sony and Microsoft in the next generation of Limbo

Games are a strange era, especially if the main platform is the PlayStation or Xbox. Both systems have plenty of games to play, despite the hysterical takes found on social media. What PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S don’t have is an overwhelming number of new “next generation” limited editions.

Microsoft’s system is virtually empty, at least from a first-party perspective, but it can satisfy players with multi-platform titles and an ever-growing number of Game Passes. The PS5 has a few exclusive products that have been praised by critics, despite the controversy over pricing. Returnal is a good example.

In any case, it’s approaching mid-2021 and the first-party releases of both Nintendo’s platform rivals are relatively thin. Sony “postponed” God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 to 2022. This year we aim to fill the blockbuster quota with the Horizon Forbidden West. In addition to that, these games will also be available on PS4. The first two are amazing. It’s a hotly debated topic. This is also in the context of Sony not attending E3 and pushed these announcements before the industry event.

But the most important thing, potentially, is that it’s very difficult to find an inventory of new consoles, which could continue for most of the year.

The Xbox has an E3 showcase alongside the recently acquired Bethesda, which could include Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, and others that can be narrowed down to 2021. There is little doubt that both powerhouses will have some surprises, but when it comes to new software for these systems, the first year will be pretty late. Of course, the current global situation has a big influence on that. But the most important thing, potentially, is that it’s very difficult to find an inventory of new consoles, which could continue for most of the year.

Anyway, this is Nintendo Life, but it’s just a scene setting. We consider both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X | S to be great systems that offer something different from the Switch. But in the big picture of the mainstream gaming industry, this is important. Nintendo is still in a position to fully utilize it, as it did in 2020.

Nintendo’s sales forecast for this year is a drop from the Animal Crossing boom in 2020, but it’s still very high. And why? Despite rumors about hardware revisions / upgrades (more than two years!), Nintendo’s momentum for the Switch remains impressive. The company, like all tech companies, faces potential manufacturing challenges and needs to be addressed in the future, but its established process and user base have allowed it to sustain progress.

This is also a time when the relatively low roar of the switch is also an advantage. Because it’s a hybrid portable device, the game is best at 1080p, and expectations for visual fidelity and performance are reasonably modest. In New Pokmon Snap and Famicom Detective games, Digital Foundry doesn’t destroy Miitopia ports or count pixels, but they look great on the system and are typical Nintendo fun. On top of that, the eShop gems and some very solid third-party releases were clearly outstanding Monster Hunter Rise, which was good to play earlier this year.

This artwork beautifully captures the iconic moments of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword (Image: Nintendo)

Similar to the first year of the console, Nintendo delivers Mario Golf Super Rush and The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD almost once a month, with an interesting game builder garage. Before both. Now it’s August and September, and it’s time for the next E3 Direct to go live.

We’ve already arrived in the holiday season with Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls in favor, but there’s little doubt that E3 Direct will fill the other gaps. Nintendo often only allows a few months from the announcement of various titles to their release. For example, are there any other games celebrating The Legend of Zelda’s Big Anniversary? Breath of the Wild 2 is unlikely this year, but a small release or another “HD” remake is wise I think. As always, there’s a whisper about the new Metroid game, but it’s a conservative expression to say that Metroid Prime 4 is probably still “midway”. But this is Nintendo and no one has thought about it yet. There will be a release. Many people seem to think they’re leaking a lot of industry secrets, but Nintendo has surprised us a lot lately.

Since Satoru Iwata’s focus on the DS and Wii, Nintendo has been able to offer an experience focused on smart design and fun gameplay.

Again, this is ignoring third party releases. There are many notable points in this release. No More Heroes III is certainly on many wishlists. Countless RPGs are in preparation. Nintendo’s internal development team has endured the same challenging challenges and process changes as all other major studios over the past 15 months, most of them under the pressure of providing extravagant visuals. I’m not making a large open world game in 4K. Since Satoru Iwata’s focus on the DS and Wii, Nintendo has been able to provide an experience focused on smart design and fun gameplay without expecting to push the boundaries of technology.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X | S appear to be in a pending pattern as platform owners are waiting for exclusive titles to complete and struggling to meet hardware demand, but Nintendo The software gives you a unique opportunity to seize the day. Given the powerful E3 and the ongoing logistics challenges faced by console rivals, 2021 could be a dynamic and dominant year for Switch.

I’m looking forward to seeing what the rest of this year’s schedule will look like after E3 Nintendo Direct is over. As always, let us know in the comments if you share our optimism!

