The deleted Nintendo floppy was recovered 26 years later and filled with the secrets of MOTHER2 Gig.





What you see on a decade-old disc full of enlarged / “deleted” files is amazing.

The rebirth of the golden age of console games, largely spurred by Nintendo’s immense success, continues to be an era in favor of conservationists. The entire community is rushing to look for 80’s and 90’s documents, disks, and hard drives before they get a little rotten and devastated over time. However, the limitations of older storage standards can also benefit game historians.

On Friday, the Video Game History Foundation announced the restoration of a Nintendo-related 3.5-inch floppy disk discovered by the first Earthbound translator Marcus Lindblom in 2018. Someone in the gaming industry simply cleans the attic and storage unit and finds a disc that seems to have been lost over time.

In the case of Lindblom, he thought that the Earth-bound disc he discovered was lost due to his young stupidity. At some point, after putting it in an old computer, the disc’s to save other work. I learned that I deleted the contents. He crossed his fingers and donated the discs to VGHF so they could use magic. After all, only one small file was saved to disk after the “delete”, so most of the original tape remained intact. The forensic recovery tool managed to recover all disk sectors, revealing a “complete” script for the SNES RPG. English and Japanese text files and related code for in-game event triggers.

You shouldn’t sweat with this!

VGHF has mocked up some of Earthbound’s non-final text found on recovered floppy disks to show what it looks like in-game. Below is a description of this internal joke about creator and lead writer Shigesato Itoi.

The gag about the original game titled Mother has been removed from the final game.

VGHF contains several images showing how one quest revolves around finding an oil massage.

VGHF ROM hackers were able to quickly mock what this oil massage moment would look like in the final game (if it hadn’t been removed).

The character Pooh originally had a power called the “mantra”, but it’s not clear exactly how it works.

This weird apology was actually used as a placeholder by one of the developers on the APE team and wasn’t intended for the player to see.

This was a Nintendo game of the 90’s, so there is no mention of alcohol for English-speaking fans.

The same applies to mild sexual references to a woman’s appearance.

The non-final file of the game suggested that it could be found by tapping various tombstones.

Longtime Mother / Earthbound series expert Clyde “Tomato” Mandelin, famous for co-translating Mother 3 as a free fan-created patch for its Japanese-only version, partnered with VGHF to analyze the findings. .. His very long report on the findings, in contrast to the shocking revelation laundry list, is as strange as the back of the hand to those who know the series.

Nonetheless, the findings include bread crumbs that help fans understand how this text-rich game was created and released. It also contains enough code-related discoveries to allow ROM hackers to reproduce some of the unfinished scenes in the code and notes on the disc. (The disc does not contain art, sprites, or textures, but the script content is dense enough to be manipulated by a VGHF ROM hacker.)

The good news is that some of the removals include entertaining and ridiculous content in line with the series’ quirky sense of humor. Players first played against a character who called himself “the weakest man in Tucson overall” and boasted that “you’re just a kid, so you don’t have to struggle with this.” (Of course, the player will win easily.)

Even stranger, non-final scripts suggested that one of the game’s hallucinatory sequences was inspired by something else. Instead of a “magic cake” item, the player must find and receive an oil massage on the beach. One non-player character (NPC) tells the player:

At Carillon Beach, there is a woman named Jill who gives a really interesting massage. It seems to make me have a good dream. It’s a really good dream. That’s wonderful?

… yeah, I think I know why that person didn’t cut.

A word from Mr. Itoi

The final version of Earthbound contained more content that broke the fourth wall than was common to Nintendo at the time, but the pre-final version suggested even more. Contains multiple references to NES-only, Japan-only game mothers (eventually released as Earthbound Beginnings in the West), and a direct reference to the ending of the first game in the final round of the sequel. Was included. One of the game signs that players can read by walking and pressing the “A” button was originally a joke about “people who make games beyond the age of 45”. At the age of 45 during the development of Earthbound. Itoi became.

The newly discovered files also include developer notes that provide a description of the occasional “coffee break” and “tea break” text dumps in the game. Mandelin points out some comments on the non-final code in Japanese and roughly translates it as “a word from Mr. Itoi to the players.” Players attribute these passages to the characters in the game. Instead, you can now assume he was breaking the Fourth Wall and chatting with the player.

Mandelin applied a clever touch to the Japanese-English translation process, how certain pre-release jokes and wordplays worked, and why they could have been completely removed from the retail version of both releases. I will explain if it is expensive. He also provides context for file references to the 1995 Winter CES demo. Fans of the series hadn’t seen any evidence until these files were discovered. Again, VGHF ROM hackers use newly discovered scripting elements to show us what the demo looked like. (Mandelin also admits that he hasn’t delved into the newly discovered files yet, which could lead to even more quirky development errata in the future.)

For more information on the newly discovered files, visit VGHF’s ​​long blog post or stick here to watch a 28-minute video of a nonprofit organization on discovery. It is embedded below.

VGHF recovery of lost Earthbound script disk.

