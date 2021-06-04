Google designers behind Kennedy, Material, AR / VR depart





John Wiley today announced that he will leave Google after nearly 15 years of career. Designers have played a major role in unifying the company’s design language at the beginning of the last decade.

Wiley joined Google in 2006 as a product designer. Three years later, he became Head of Design for Search, leading the product through three major designs and a major transition from desktop to mobile.

In 2011, he co-led Project Kennedy. This was the “first redesign of all of Google’s core products” ordered shortly after Larry Page was reappointed as CEO. Named after President John F. Kennedy’s bold declaration to land humanity on the moon within 10 years. Since then, he has been Co-Founder and Design Lead for Material Design.

While leading the design of Google Search, I realized that during the transition from desktop to mobile, I needed a whole new design language for the rapidly becoming popular direct interface. As part of our efforts to bring Google Search into this new world, I worked with several major designers in the company to create a new language called “Quantum Paper.”

After Search, Jon Wiley co-founded Google’s augmented reality and virtual reality efforts. At the time, the move of search design managers to that early field was a big sign of where the tech industry was heading. He led the team responsible for Google Cardboard, Daydream VR, Tilt Brush, Google Earth VR, ARCore for Android, Poly, Blocks, VR180 Video, and Playground AR.

Following Google AR / VR, he became Senior Director of Ambient Computing. This is the company’s ongoing commitment to provide assistance while hiding all devices in the background.

I am the co-founder of the Ambient for Google team. This team is an x-feature and x-company design and strategy team that facilitates and supports company-wide efforts to drive a long-term vision of the computing experience. I’ve worked with multiple SVPs on Google’s senior leadership team to forecast the last decade and make significant investments in technology and experience to enable Google’s ambient vision.

Today is his last day at the company and he hasn’t decided on his next job yet.

Fifteen years later, today is the last day on Google. I helped make some useful things and helped improve Google’s design. I’m working with great people and I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to make a dent. Let’s take a break and think about:

— John Wiley (@jonwiley) June 4, 2021

