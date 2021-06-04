How Covid-19 helped these organizations move forward by far





The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way organizations operate for years in the coming months. Faced with unprecedented turmoil and urgent new demand, businesses in all sectors and regions are accelerating technology-driven transformation.

But not all of them approached this change in the same way. Most companies have invested in new technologies, but a few have gone one step further. Recognizing that leadership is not possible without technology leadership, we have achieved remarkable results by compressing digital transformation with more aggressive and progressive technology strategies and becoming a master of change.

Covid-19 widens the innovation gap

This is what we learned as we continued to analyze the technology decisions of companies around the world. In a 2019 survey of enterprise technology strategies and their performance implications, the top 10% of companies surveyed saw technology leaders grow twice as fast as the bottom 25% of sample technology lagguards. It was clear that

At a critical stage of system evolution, these organizations choose the most challenging yet rewarding technology options available. In contrast, those who are late cannot realize the full value of their technology investment because they make decisions that limit their ability to share and expand technology-driven innovation.

Interested in the impact of the pandemic on the technology strategies and performance of these companies, Accenture completed its second survey in early 2021 and surveyed 4,300 executives worldwide. We found that tech leaders are even ahead of the competition and are now growing on average five times faster than delayed companies over the last three years.

Our research reveals a new category of companies, Leapfroggers, which initially struggled to get the desired benefits from investing in technology, but then made significant strides in a compressed time frame. I did. They are ahead of their peers and are growing four times faster than Laguard.

How leaders have extended their advantage over lagging people

When the pandemic began, leaders doubled and scaled down their investment in key technologies such as cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). This allowed them not only to absorb the impact quickly, but also to refocus on growth. For example, 72% of leaders increased their investment in cloud security and 68% increased their investment in hybrid cloud. Leaders also invested in IoT technology (70%) and AI and machine learning (59%).

We’ve seen all industry leaders step up during the pandemic to embrace new technologies and create meaningful experiences. Financial services agencies have accelerated efforts to enhance mobile banking so that customers can deposit checks, transfer funds, or pay invoices from their mobile phones. Automobile companies have begun selling vehicles through online channels to avoid the direct spread of the virus. In-store retailers have quickly implemented curbside pickups, combining traditional in-store experiences with new digital experiences.

In stark contrast, many lazy people invested in new technologies for the first time just to keep the company running. This puts these companies in a position to catch up and take time to recover to pre-pandemic growth.

Our research also shows that leaders stand out in another way. This value comes from retraining employees, promoting employee well-being, ensuring customer data sovereignty and privacy, leveraging ecosystem partners, democratizing innovation across the enterprise, and designing human-centric technology. Will be done.

For example, during a pandemic, 70% of leaders wanted to aggressively raise funding for training to build an agile and collaborative organization, compared to 52% in Lagard. Over 90% of leaders focused on connecting with ecosystem partners and driving innovation through platforms and crowdsourcing, compared to just over 65% at Laguard.

Leaper makes a bold move

Despite the strong headwinds caused by COVID-19, leaders are not the only group of organizations making progress. In fact, a significant number of companies (18% of the sample) are driving thoughtful organizational changes to better utilize their technology investments and reduce transformation from years to months.

These companies are called Leapfroggers. Between 2018 and 2020, Leapfroggers grew four times faster than Laggards. In addition, their growth rate during the pandemic was even higher than the average leader.

There are two main attributes that make Leapfroggers stand out. First, enterprise IT demonstrates the required level of system strength and provides sufficient strategic agility and scalability. Second, they have a large flip size. In short, we are shifting our IT budget from operational to innovation-related activities. This includes accelerating software development cycles, changing business processes, and building new features.

Focus on the three Rs

In analyzing Leapfroggers, we identified three practices that are essential to their success. By emulating these behaviors, other companies can take steps to close the innovation gap and catch up with their competitors.

1. Re-platform to the cloud to build system strength. By doing so, Leapfroggers gains computing power and flexibility while removing redundant technology and disconnected data across the IT stack. For example, 81% of Leapfroggers had somehow adopted cloud technology by 2017. This number rose to 98% after the pandemic.

One such Leapfrogger bank integrated all digital services into one global unit in 2019, eliminating internal silo and system duplication. Then, in 2020, he launched an AI-powered virtual banking agent to handle chats with thousands of customers related to the company’s products and services. These platform change efforts have helped banks mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 turmoil, and have also won awards for digital banking apps, which have quadrupled user numbers over the last three years. I am.

2. Adopt and rebuild innovation-driven strategies. Leapers could change their focus, change their mindset, and treat the potential recession as an opportunity to innovate with new technologies. Scaling new innovations has become a top priority for leap loggers during the pandemic, with 89% believing that they will build partnerships throughout the ecosystem.

A supermarket giant is doing just that, overhauling operations to grow sales and transform into a digitally savvy food retailer. The company has invested more than € 2 billion in digital transformation and has partnered with technology giants and start-ups to drive innovation. With a focus on digital, the company has achieved more than 70% growth in food commerce in 2020 and is well on its way to increasing food e-commerce sales to more than € 4 billion by 2022.

3. Reach non-traditional non-financial business goals and create value for multiple stakeholders. This includes investing in the workforce by expanding technology across the enterprise, improving employee skills and providing the right working environment and culture.

The telecommunications giants we analyzed embody the implications of reaching. After the COVID-19 restrictions were enforced, the network faced an onslaught of traffic. The number of digital conferences increased by 322% and the number of Netflix viewers increased by 3,074%. However, the company’s communications network was stable and secure, quickly moving 16,000 service and call center staff to their home offices. Flexibility and resilience, thanks to the company’s decision in 2016 to modernize its IT assets and invest in cultural and technological innovations such as improving employee skills and democratizing access to technology. I was able to maintain.

Accept change and lead to success

In times of turmoil, businesses tend to withdraw to what they know. But the events of 2020 decisively show the value of reaching out to new people. Organizations that maintain the status quo with their technology investments, methods and decisions will only widen the gap with their peers. Companies renewing their technology platforms and embracing new capabilities are perfect for taking the lead by becoming masters of change, such as accelerating digital transformation, strengthening their competitive advantage, and accelerating revenue growth. It can be attached to various positions.

