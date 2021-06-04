WWDC 2021 rumors suggest that Safari, Health, Maps, and iMessage will receive “big updates.”





A few days to WWDC 2021 Four things that are likely to receive “major updates” at Apple’s 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference.

“Next week at WWDC, there will be major updates to Safari, Health, Maps and iMessage,” Stern said. What journalists make fun of further confirms what was already expected from previous reports. Learn more about what you can expect from WWDC 2021 in this iOS 15 Guide.

For Safari, Apple will probably focus on privacy during WWDC 2021. Over the last few years, the company has introduced some features that stop web pages and create online profiles for users. For example, two years ago, Apple introduced the Sign in with Apple feature, which allows users to sign in to apps and websites without sharing a lot of information.

Health is another important point for Apple. At this point, I’ve heard from rough rumors that Apple will incorporate a new food tracking feature into its Health app.

In preparation for the Apple Watch Series 7, the company may make improvements and provide more information within the fitness app. A few years ago, Apple introduced the cycle tracking feature. You can use one or two updates for this.

When it comes to maps, Apple is still trying to catch up with Google Maps. Apple’s “Look Around” feature is gradually expanding. Last September, the company announced a better route integration for cycling, which is available in just a few cities. The company needs to not only add new features to the map, but also extend existing features to more locations. WWDC 2021 may be the perfect time to do that.

Last but not least, iMessage. After the announcement of WWDC 2021, Apple has been touting iMessage’s capabilities for Memoji, “Send with effect,” and even Twitter’s hashtag with iMessage for the next Worldwide Developers Conference.

Last year, Apple introduced some features to iMessage, but there’s still a long way to go before hiding messages, properly syncing with iCloud, and even allowing users to scroll through all their messages. Based on WWDC’s artwork, iMessage certainly seems to be a big focus.

Of course, we’ll hear more about other features in the WWDC 2021 keynote on Monday, so be sure to check out the summary of what you can expect from WWDC 2021.

