Why Google’s recent shopping blitz is as focused on advertising as e-commerce expansion





There’s no doubt that Google has dominated the search market, but now the tech giant is looking farther, aiming to be a place for shoppers to buy as well as find products. Google’s efforts to date have yielded a variety of results, but even if the company hasn’t taken a serious challenge to other marketplaces in terms of sales or name recognition, it’s the foundation that Google can gain in e-commerce. Can stimulate advertising, which is a major source of revenue.

Despite its wide reach, Google is far behind established markets such as Amazon, Walmart and eBay, which is a recent series with e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Square and GoDaddy. Greatly helpful in explaining new partnerships.

Google clearly wants to be a desirable partner for digital commerce-minded SMEs, said Jason Goldberg, Publicis Chief Commercial Strategy Officer, in a comment shared with Retail TouchPoints. As Amazon emerged as the third largest digital advertising platform in the United States (and a platform that is of great appeal to small merchants seeking business results), interesting new companions such as Google and Shopify were born.

The new partnership will make it easier for small businesses to sell on Google

All of Google’s new partnerships share a common goal of making it easy for sellers using platforms like Shopify to showcase their products on Google channels such as search, shopping, YouTube, and images. ..

We want people to find, learn and buy their favorite products. Whether those products come from large retail stores, new consumer brands, or family-owned stores along the street, President Bill Lady said. Posted by a Google commerce and payments representative in a blog post announcing enhancements to Google’s shopping experience. We support an open network of retailers and shoppers to help businesses find and offer more options to those who are considering buying.

The benefits of platforms like Shopify are clear. Integrating with Google provides customers, including many small businesses, with another means of growth and progress.

Shopify representatives said in a statement shared with Retail TouchPoints that Shopify representatives expanded their partnership with Google to help merchants win through improved discoveries and high-conversion checkouts. Said that it has further enhanced its position as a connective tissue in commerce.

However, making it easy for sellers to list their products on Google is only the first step. In fact, the company reports that users are already shopping more than a billion times daily on the platform. However, most Google Shopping listings still link to external websites. Google is currently also in charge of the transaction stage of the commerce journey. The expanded partnership between Google and Shopify will allow sellers using the marketplace Buy on Google to offer Shopify’s secure payment solution, Shop Pay, as a checkout option.

Google’s Goal: Democratize E-Commerce

These new partnerships with Shopify and similar companies are just the latest in Google’s series of moves to democratize e-commerce, as Ready explains. Other recent enhancements include:

Eliminate seller fees for using the “Buy on Google” checkout solution. Allows sellers to list their products on Google for free. Introduces the ability for consumers to search screenshots with Google Lens to find products similar to those in the image. By the company as a way to mimic the window shopping experience; introduce new features in Chrome that allow consumers to easily return to their online shopping cart and resume where they left off. And soon, shoppers will be able to easily link their Google Accounts to their favorite loyalty programs to find the best deals and prices across Google.

According to Google, these and other recent efforts have increased the company’s product catalog by 70% and the number of sellers on the platform by 80%. But it’s still unclear if Google can actually fund other full-service markets like Wal-Mart and Amazon. According to the latest Marketplace Pulse figures, “Buy on Google” in December 2020. The total number of sellers was just over 7,000. That’s far from Amazon’s 1.7 million and even Wal-Mart’s 68,700.

As far as Google is concerned, that may be fine. To really understand Google’s purpose, we need to go beyond commerce and look at the golden egg of Google’s business advertising.

Digital Advertising Landscape Changes Rapid Action by Tech Leaders and Retailers

According to Goldberg, Google is clearly reacting to two overlapping trends. Changes in Mobile Privacy Tracking (Apple IDFA) and the imminent abolition of third-party cookies make digital advertisers profitable. Reaching your audience can be difficult and can have a disdainful impact on Google’s advertising business. And the pandemic has permanently changed the increase in online spending. In short, the battle for advertising platforms is intensifying to monetize advertisers seeking digital commerce outcomes.

In parallel with promoting commerce, Google is also releasing advertising tools that make better use of its first-party data to extend its reach. This includes actions such as removing spending thresholds for customer match tools that allow advertisers to remarket to customers throughout the Google ecosystem, and extensive rollouts for Performance Max automated advertising campaign tools. ..

The results of this latest salvo in the increasingly converging e-commerce war with the advertising war are still unknown. The Google-Shopifys partnership is firmly established and other platforms such as WooCommerce and GoDaddy join the ranks of major technology companies. Please pay particular attention to what Amazon will do with the recent acquisition of Shopify’s competitor Selz.

Retail media for companies that many traditional retailers do not intend to be left behind in launching third-party marketplaces and want to stay competitive in the changing sands of digital retail. The network is starting to look like table stakes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos