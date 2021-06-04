Technological innovations to support the growth of the global bearing market by 2025





Cleveland, June 4, 2021 / PR Newswire / –Development and adoption of new bearing technologies in mature markets, and increased use of more sophisticated bearings in developing countries will reach $ 78 billion by 2025. It will be one of the major drivers of growth in the global bearing market. You will find a new Friedonia group analysis.

Bearings are considered a mature technology, but significant advances continue to be made in product design, especially in areas such as improving performance to extend life and complementing the development of key manufacturing sectors. R & D in the industry is also focused on developing bearings for specific applications and bearings made of advanced materials that surpass conventional bearings.

Smart Bearings Enter the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Many major manufacturers can leverage the Internet of Things (IIoT) to provide predictive maintenance in aerospace and defense, wind turbines, railroads, automobiles, and other demanding applications, so-called “smart bearings.” Is being manufactured. For example:

SKF offers bearings for several applications (wind turbines, railroads, etc.) and its innovative Insight system provides operators with detailed information on bearing condition for improved performance and bearing life. Useful for extension. SKF bearings include advanced sensors (self-powered wireless) that send information about bearing health over the Internet, helping to reduce the risk of serious damage and bearing failure. .. Variables monitored by SKF’s Insight system include vibration, load, temperature, and lubrication. It also displays warnings about dangerous operating conditions.

Global manufacturing development leads to innovation

The development of the manufacturing sector in the world will have a great impact on the research and development activities of the bearing industry. For example:

Global production of hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles (HEVs) is expected to increase significantly by 2025, resulting in a surge in demand for bearings that facilitate electrical grounding. Similarly, the proliferation of robotic use in the automotive, electronic, pharmaceutical, and aerospace industries is driving the development of specialty bearings for robotics applications, such as precision miniature bearings and thin-walled bearings.

Bearings are also increasingly used in other difficult environments and applications that require bearings with very special characteristics that allow long-term operation, as replacement can be a problem. .. Such environments include:

Clean room Both hot and cryogenic corrosive environments Non-magnetic environment Semiconductor manufacturing Water treatment application space

Want to know more?

Global Bearingsis is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study analyzes the global bearing industry by product, market and region. Historical data (2010, 2015, 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are provided for current bearing shipments, demand, and net exports in US dollars at the manufacturer level.

Bearing products include:

Unmounted Ball Bearings Unmounted Roller Bearings (Tapered, Spherical, Needle, Cylindrical) Unmounted Plain Bearings (Journals, Spherical, Thrust and Other Plain Bearings) Mounted Ball / Roller Bearings (for example, Flange, hanger, pillow block, take-up) Bearing parts sold separately (including balls, rollers, cages, cups, rings, housing closures, seals, shields, spacers)

The bearing market includes:

Mechanical vehicles (eg automobiles, small, medium, heavy trucks, recreational vehicles, minibuses and shuttles, all-terrain vehicles, motor coaches and transit buses, vans) Aerospace (eg airplanes, drones, helicopters, rockets, artificial satellites, Spacecraft) Motorcycles, internal combustion engines and electric mopets, motorcycles, and scooters Other markets (eg, electrical appliances, bicycles, boats, ships, and other marine equipment, electronic and electrical equipment, instruments, medical products, military hardware, etc. Other markets) Railroad equipment; Sports equipment; Wind turbines)

About Freedonia Group-A division of MarketResearch.com, Freedonia Group is a leading international industry research firm that provides customers with product analysis, market forecasts, industry trends and market share information. From a single consulting firm to a global conglomerate, our analysts provide companies with fair and reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. More than 100 studies are published each year, supporting more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies. Find ready-made studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom studies: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact: Corinne Gangloff + 1 440.842.2400[email protected]

Source Friedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos