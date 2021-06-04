These portable Bluetooth speakers last up to 43 hours.





Bang-Olufsen-Beosound-A1-2nd-Gen –Credits: Amazon

Bluetooth speakers are the easiest way to play and share music when you’re not at home, but you should always be careful with your battery. If the speaker runs out of juice in the middle of the playlist, the party will squeak and stop.

Until recently, having a long-lasting Bluetooth speaker meant giving up portability. The larger the speaker, the larger the battery and the longer it will last. That’s still true, but advances in battery technology have led to ultra-portable speakers that can play music all day long.

This guide defines an all-day battery as 18 hours or more. Keep in mind that the actual duration of a speaker is determined by the listening volume, so if you are urged to turn it up.

What is the longest lasting Bluetooth speaker?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the longest-lasting Bluetooth speaker. The following are the most important things to consider during your research on this list.

Weight: All of these speakers are portable, but range from 1.6 lbs to 6.8 lbs. This is a big difference if you plan to carry it anywhere.

Durability: The dustproof and drip-proof performance of electronic devices is measured by IP (Ingress Protection) grade. All Bluetooth speakers listed below are either IP67 or IPX7 rated. That is, it is dustproof and waterproof.

Multi-speaker pairing: A relatively new feature of Bluetooth speakers is the ability to pair two or more speakers to create a multi-room wireless audio system. All Bluetooth speakers investigated for this guide support this feature.

USB-C Charging: We recommended that all speakers be charged using a USB-C cable. This allows you to connect it to a portable battery pack to extend its life if you are not near an electrical outlet. We recommend Ankers PoweCore Slim 10000. It’s small and lightweight, but it pulls out of the speaker for an extra few hours.

1. Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1

The Bang & Olufsens Beosound A1 is the best-sounding ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that can play music for 18 hours on a single charge at normal listening levels. If you listen at low volume, the number will jump up to 43 hours.

This is less than the other speakers in this guide, but much more than you would expect from a speaker of this size. The circular speaker weighs just over a pound and is only 5.2 inches long. With a strap, it’s easy to carry and can be hung on nearby tree branches, fence stanchions, or beach chairs.

The main reason I like this speaker is its excellent sound, which provides a great blend of treble, midrange and bass. Whether you’re playing at maximum volume or listening quietly at home, the music sounds clear. It’s okay to fill a medium-sized room (or campfire area) with music.

As a bonus, the Beosound A1 works with Amazon’s Alexa to give you complete hands-free operation of your speakers.

2. JBL charge 5

The Charge 5 is JBL’s latest long-lasting ultra-durable speaker that can play for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

I’ve tried a few speakers from the JBL Charge line and haven’t been impressed. This speaker doesn’t come with a strap, but it’s textured so it’s easy to grip. I submitted a speaker that tried a rigorous durability test (such as a few minutes of complete submersion) and passed it easily. If you drop the speaker, it will bounce off.

JBL designed the Charge 5 with a powerful bass radiator. It emits enough bass to be sure it’s connected to a subwoofer. This hardware also fills a significant amount of Charge 5s sound in the mids and trebles. JBLs Charge series speakers usually provide great sound on their own, but you can also pair two or more to listen in true stereo or create a large wireless audio system.

Two additional features that make the JBL Charge 5 stand out: Multiple colors, including fun camouflage prints, and a full-sized USB-A port allow you to use your speakers as a power bank.

3. Sony SRS-XB43

Sony SRS XB43

The Sony SRS-XB43 is the latest speaker in its Extra Bass line and can hold parties for up to 24 hours.

The rectangular speakers have audio hardware similar to JBL’s Charge 5, but differ in sound thanks to Sony’s live sound mode, which uses a woofer and tweeter to create a more surround-sound-like experience. I will. I’ve used this mode with other Sony speakers, but there are differences.

They’re designed for bass, but the Sony XB (Xtra Bass) series speakers and headphones turned out to be overkill. The bass is definitely boosted, but not overwhelming the track. If you want to fine-tune the sound of the SRS-XB43, you can use the Sony Music Center app on your smartphone or tablet.

The Sony app also allows you to control the light strips that change the color of this speaker. The lights aren’t distractingly bright and add a fun atmosphere to the party. If you want to use the light sparingly, you can use the buttons on the speaker to turn the light on or off.

Finally, the SRS-XB43 can be connected to up to 100 compatible Sony speakers using its Party Connect feature. If you and all of your friends have the right equipment, you can create a huge battery-powered sound system.

4. SoundCore Transformer Go

Soundcores Trance Go is a PA-like speaker that plays loud music for up to 24 hours.

At 6.6 pounds and 11 inches high, this is the largest speaker in our guide, with peak volume of up to 98 dB (decibels). It’s powerful enough to recreate the feeling of going to a club in a medium room. Soundcore equips the Trance Go with a portable handle and an array of buttons that allow you to enable BassUp settings and pair with other speakers for stereo sound. You can also pair two devices to your speakers at the same time to share your DJ obligations.

If you want to further adjust the sound of your speakers, the Soundcores mobile app has custom EQ settings. In our experience, Soundcores speakers sound great right out of the box, but it’s great to have the option to customize the Trance Go to your liking. to go.

5. Tribit StormBox Pro

In terms of raw audio performance, the Tribits StormBox Pro is the most impressive Bluetooth speaker in this guide, lasting up to 24 hours on a single charge.

It’s a 360-degree speaker that uses a pair of woofers, a bass radiator, and a downward-firing transducer to fire music in all directions. There are no sweet spots you need to sit down to get great sound. This is great for listening to music outdoors.

As you move around during the party, you (and your guests) don’t have to worry about poor hearing. If you have a large area, pair two StormBox Pros for stereo sound.

StormBox Pro doesn’t have many additional features, such as an XBass button to increase the bottom end and a handy carry strap, but given the hardware, that’s not a problem. If you’re serious about how your music sounds and you need a long-lasting Bluetooth speaker for your active lifestyle, the Tribits StormBox Pro is your first choice.

