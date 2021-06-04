Expectations for WWDC 2021: iOS 15, watchOS 8, etc.





The Apples Worldwide Developers Conference was officially held in just a few days. We hope that WWDC 2021 will be a virtual event this year and Apple will announce iOS 15, watchOS 8, and more. We’ll review everything Apple can announce at this year’s event.

Update: Last minute rumors

Updated June 4, 2021: Last-minute rumors about WWDC and some information to read here at 9to5Mac.

WWDC is all online

This year’s WWDC will begin on Monday, June 7th. This will return to the normal start date of the event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Apple to postpone WWDC to the end of June last year. That said, Apple is sticking to the WWDC 2021 virtual format.

WWDC 2021 begins with a keynote speech at a special event starting at 10 AM Eastern Standard Time / 1 pm Eastern Standard Time. The event is streamed directly from Apple Park and can be viewed on Apple’s website, Apple Developer app, Apple TV app, and YouTube. Following the keynote, Apple will host its annual Platform State of the Union address. This happens on June 7th at 2 pm (PT) or 5 pm (Eastern Standard Time) and is available from the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

As last year’s standard, WWDC’s keynote will feature high-value pre-recorded video, beautiful Apple Park video shoots, and multiple Apple executives and engineers.

In addition to the keynote and State of the Union, WWDC 2021 will include the Apple Design Awards, which will feature a video component at 2:00 am on June 10th this year. PT / Eastern Standard Time 5 pm.

There’s also a WWDC 2021 pavilion, where Apple states that it provides an easy way for developers to explore sessions, labs, and special activities related to a particular topic. Apple will also host the WWDC 2021 Digital Lounge. These lounges offer text-based Q & A sessions and special activities related to developer tools.

Finally, WWDC 2021 offers over 200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs and more. The company says this will give developers more access to Apple’s engineers and designers than ever before.

iOS15

As always, one of WWDC’s biggest focal points this year is expected to be the iPhone with the introduction of iOS 15. This year is under the lap. Nonetheless, there are still rumors about what Apple will prepare for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

Most of the current details about iOS 15 are courtesy of the April Bloomberg report. In the report, Mark Gurman outlined some of the features that may come with this year’s update to iOS 15.

Apple is reportedly particularly focused on new ways to manage notifications. According to the report, users will be able to set different notification settings depending on their current status, such as working, sleeping, and custom categories. Menus for accessing these controls are reportedly located in the Control Center and lock screen and will be redesigned this year.

The report explains:

You also have the option to set an automatic reply to the message, depending on the status of the message. This improves the current auto-reply feature, which is only available while currently driving. Apple has added some unique notification features such as Do Not Disturb and Sleep Mode, but this is the first time the company offers system-wide functionality to change notifications according to user status. ..

IOS 15 concept by Parker Ortolani

Apple is also reportedly working on changing iMessage. The long-term goal is to make iMessage a more social network, similar to WhatsApp, but it’s unclear what new features will be introduced this year.

Apple will also continue to focus on privacy with new features in iOS 15. The company is reportedly developing a feature that shows users which apps are secretly collecting data about them. This happened just a few months after Apple officially launched the App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14.5.

Another sketchy report shows that iOS 15 also includes built-in support for food tracking in health apps. It’s similar to what third-party apps like MyFitnessPal and FoodNoms already offer, but it’s integrated into the operating system. Other rumors suggest that redesigned control centers and dual biometric support may be available later this year.

Interestingly, Apple has already announced some new accessibility features that will be introduced to the iPhone later this year. These features, such as background noise, may be incorporated as part of iOS 15. In fact, the screenshots shared by Apple may have given us a glimpse of the upcoming design changes in iOS 15.

iPad15

As the new iPad Pro review shows, the iPad OS has been slow to improve. If Apple overhauls the iPadOS, it’s expected to be announced at WWDC 2021 in June.

Bloomberg reports that iPadOS 15 brings the “most important update” to the iPad home screen since 2010. Last year on iOS 14.

With the M1 chip in the new iPad Pro, Apple may make many changes to the iPad OS 15 this year. This includes support for professional applications such as Xcode, Final Cut Pro, and the new multitasking system. We’re not sure if these features will be available this year, but they’re at the top of the wish list for many iPadOS users.

Watch OS 8

For the Apple Watch, Apple will announce watchOS 8 at this year’s WWDC. So far, we haven’t heard rumors about what changes Apple might make for this year’s Apple Watch, but there are some simple outcomes that Apple can focus on. Certainly there is.

My colleague Zack Hall specifically called on Apple this year to introduce new always-on-display features found in the Apple Watch Series 5 and later.

Basic enhancements to always-on support include the Apples Now Playing view, map navigation, and the timer app’s active countdown. Now Playing and Maps actively take over the watch face by default, but neither of these features support constant display. I argue that the clock face should also be taken over when the timer app actively counts down, but that’s resolved by starting proper always-on support.

Be sure to update this post as rumors are beginning to emerge about what to expect from watchOS 8.

read more:

macOS12

There were some doubts about naming this year’s macOS release, but the references found in the March Apples WebKit documentation code seem to have confirmed that Apple will jump to macOS 12 this year. MacOS naming has received particular attention this year as Apple jumped from macOS 10.15 Catalina to macOS 11 Big Sur. This was the first major change in macOS naming conventions since the introduction of Mac OS X in 2000.

At this time, there are few signs of new features in macOS 12 this year. Bloomberg’s report simply shows that this year’s macOS release will be “minor” compared to the redesign we saw last year. Parker Ortolani envisioned new apps for this year’s Mac, improved notifications, and new privacy features within the 9to5Mac concept.

tvOS 15 and HomePod

To conclude the software platform, Apple’s update on WWDC 2021 is expected to be tvOS 15, which enhances the Apple TV and HomePod. With the full-size HomePod deprecated, it’s unclear what new features you can expect from this year’s tvOS 15. Be sure to update this post if rumors emerge at the last minute.

New MacBook Pro

WWDC is usually a software-focused event, but hardware announcements are not uncommon. At WWDC 2020 last year, Apple didn’t announce new hardware, but at WWDC 2019, Apple announced the Mac Pro and the included Pro Display XDR. In general, Apple limits product launches at WWDC to those related to developers.

Jon Prosser reported this week that the new MacBook Pro has been confirmed to appear at WWDC.

Apple’s next MacBook Pro update is expected to bring a new design, internal Apple Silicone, and perhaps an upgraded mini-LED display technology. The new design, like the iPad Pro, is said to be flatter and will reportedly be available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. The MacBook Pro logo underneath the display. Is also rumored to be removed, but ports such as HDMI and MagSafe are expected to return with the SD card slot.

The internal Apple silicon chip is likely to be similar to the M1X, and Bloomberg reports that it features a 10-core design with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. Apple will offer two types of chips, one with 16 GPU cores and the other with 32 GPU cores.

Other hardware possibilities

In addition to the MacBook Pro, Apple is also working on updates for the Mac mini, large-screen iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac Pro. Of these machines, only the new Mac mini may be announced at WWDC.

According to a recent report, the new Mac mini has a redesigned chassis with an M1X processor inside. This is the same chip you would expect to see on a redesigned MacBook Pro, so it’s possible that a new Mac mini will be announced at WWDC.

The new iMac with larger screens, the redesigned MacBook Air, and the Mac Pro go a step further than Apple’s roadmap. These products may not be announced at WWDC.

In general, Apple has limited product launches at WWDC to those related to developers, and the MacBook Pro seems to be in compliance with the bill.

WWDC 2021: Summary

Of all Apple events, WWDC is usually the most surprised and expects to do so this year. WWDC tents are expected to include iOS 15, macOS 12, and more, but there’s plenty of room for surprise.

Do you have any expectations for WWDC 2021? What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more Apple news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Mac.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos