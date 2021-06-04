Brook Park Technical Committee Considers Public Wi-Fi on Municipal Campus





Brook Park, Ohio –The Brook Park Innovation Commission wants the city authorities to decide to establish public access to Wi-Fi on Brook Park’s municipal campuses and parks.

Commission member James Presley recently shared with the city council information that 22.5% of Brook Park households do not have internet access. This is one of the highest percentages of municipalities in the region.

According to research, well-designed urban spaces really benefit from public access to Wi-Fi, Presley said. We wanted to fill the digital divide by creating public access for residents and creating space to attract new people to the community.

The goal is to provide maximum coverage, minimize costs, and consider cost savings through seasonal access. Sponsorship opportunities can also help offset costs.

Limited coverage in partnership with the Cuyahoga County Public Library (which has a Brook Park branch on campus) is valid for five years, with a total setup and equipment cost of $ 30,000, or $ 6,000 per year. Presley called it the “walk before running” option.

Full Wi-Fi coverage with another library partnership option costs $ 71,000 on a five-year contract. The annual cost will be $ 14,200.

The third option is to allow the city to own and maintain the equipment through a partnership with cable and internet service provider WOW !. Full coverage on a three-year contract costs $ 47,000, or $ 15,550 per year. In addition, the ongoing cost per month is $ 675 at 100 Mbps (upload / download speed) and $ 1,184 at 500 Mbps.

The interesting thing about library options is that they’re one of the options you’ll forget about the set, which you know will always work and you don’t have to worry about services, Presley told the council. Wow! Has the highest upfront costs, but can be most offset by sponsorship and partnership.

City council discussions will continue at Parliamentary Caucus on June 8.

