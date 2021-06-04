Apple Maps vehicle begins collecting “Look Around” images in the Czech Republic





According to a list of locations posted on Apple’s website, Apple Maps vehicles powered by LiDAR technology began a survey of selected areas of the Czech Republic this month, collecting street-level images and data. Apple also launched a survey in Poland’s neighboring country in May as image collection spread throughout Eastern Europe.

Apple will use the data it collects to improve its map app and extend its lookaround capabilities beyond the five countries currently supported (including parts of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Japan). .. Introduced in iOS 13, Look Around is similar to Google Street View and uses high-resolution 3D images that can be zoomed and panned to provide a street-level view of your location.

In areas where you can look around, you will see a binoculars icon in the upper right corner of the Maps app. Tap that icon to open a street-level view in the card overlay at the top of the screen, which you can expand to full-screen view. Look Around is a search result for supported cities[フライオーバー]With a button[ルート案内]It also appears below the button.

Apple Maps vehicles have been available in all or part of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Croatia, Singapore, and other selected countries since the data collection. I investigated. In some areas where the streets are not easily accessible, Apple employees use portable systems such as backpacks with LiDAR equipment to collect data.

Apple says it is committed to protecting public privacy while conducting these investigations. For example, Apple blurs the face and license plates of street-level images available through the Look Around feature.

(Thank you, Jean!)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos