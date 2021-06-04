iOS 14 was installed on 90% of iPhones released in the last four years





According to the latest iOS 14 adoption figures shared by Apple, iOS 14 is installed on 90% of iPhones deployed in the last four years.

In the last four years, 8% of iPhones running iOS 13 and 2% continue to run previous versions of iOS.

Eighty-five percent of all iPhones (including those older than four years) are running iOS 14, 8% are still running iOS 13, and 7% are running earlier versions of iOS. This category includes devices that cannot run iOS 14.

For iPadOS, 91% of all iPads deployed in the last four years are running iPadOS 14, and 79% of all devices have the iOS 14 update installed. Like the iPhone, iPads in the “All Devices” category may not be able to run “iOS 14”, and in fact 12% of tablets in this category have iOS 12 or earlier installed and 9% have iOS 13 Is running.

Apple previously shared the number of iOS 14 installations that were updated in February. At the time, 86% of iPhones deployed in the last four years had iOS 14 installed, and 80% of all iPhones were running iOS 14, so iOS 14 adoption was significant with the release of iOS 14.5. It is growing.

The updated number of iOS 14 adoptions will come shortly before the 32nd World Developers Conference, where the debuts of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 will be seen. Move to iOS 15. A new operating system prior to the fall launch.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos