Samsung Galaxy Note 21: New rumors reveal it’s dead





If you’re waiting for the release of Samsung Galaxy Note 21, don’t hold your breath. Rumors are heating up that Samsung will discontinue devices with S-pen, and new leaks support that claim.

Evan Blass, a prolific tech leaker, tweeted some news that would ruin the Galaxy Note 21 applicants. The successor to the Note 20 is not on Samsung’s radar this year. Instead, Samsung is reportedly focusing on the Fan Edition (FE) line.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is reportedly canceled

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 may sign off forever. On Wednesday, Brass leaked Samsung’s 2021 roadmap. Unfortunately, for note fans, the Galaxy Note 21 is significantly lacking.

Blass’s tweet compares this year’s roadmap with last year’s release. Samsung’s flagship product lineup for 2020 consisted of the Galaxy 20 family, the S20 FE and the Note 20. This year’s roadmap shows the Galaxy 21 Series, S20 FE (again), and S21 FE.

S21 FE seems to replace Note 21. It’s also strange that the S20 FE will reappear on this year’s roadmap. It could be a typo or an error, but according to TechRadar, this could imply Samsung’s plans to re-release the phone with a significant price cut.

Blass’s leaked Samsung roadmap reaffirms rumors that have been swirling about the cancellation of the Note series since last year. Samsung took these rumors seriously when it released the Galaxy S20 series, which supports the S Pen, and removed the uniqueness of Samsung’s only stylus darling, the Note series.

Rumors that the Galaxy Note series got an ax broke out in November when popular tech leaker Max Weinbach announced plans to launch Samsung this year, but like Brass’s tweet, Note 21 Was not found anywhere.

All devices scheduled for release in 2021, the S21 family, the S21 FE, the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3, and the Z Fold FE allegedly support the S Pen.

As they say, there is a fire where there is smoke. All this chatter about the end of the Note series may be true, but it’s not certain until Samsung makes an official announcement.

Samsung’s next-generation release will be announced at the Unpacked event scheduled for August.

