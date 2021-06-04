Google is worth surpassing Amazon for the first time in over a year





Alphabet surpassed Amazon.com for the first time in 16 months as online advertising giants continued to rise strongly in 2021.

According to Dow Jones Market Data, Google’s parent company Alphabet GOOG, + 1.96% GOOGL, + 1.96% closed on Friday with a market capitalization of $ 1.622 trillion. Alphabet’s share price rose 2% on Friday, up 36.6% year-to-date, while Amazon’s share price rose 0.6%, but still fell year-over-year.

The competition between the two tech giants is intensifying as Google at Alphabets is stepping up its e-commerce efforts. The company recently partnered with Shopify Inc. SHOP, + 0.56%, Square Inc. SQ, + 1.07% and more. This makes it easy for small sellers to use these services to create product lists on various platforms such as maps and shopping.

It’s free for businesses to create lists, but analysts expect Google to enhance its e-commerce platform to create a more attractive environment for advertisers. Amazon also has an e-commerce advertising business.

Alphabet is also responding to the wider changes in the advertising industry given the growing importance of user privacy in driving the transition from third-party cookies. Following last week’s Google marketing event, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney said that Google would build a privacy-friendly alternative to third-party cookies that wouldn’t compromise the effectiveness of targeting or measurement. I was more and more grateful for the effort. He also helped the company improve its shopping affairs.

Overall, Brian White, an analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., said Alphabet is in a good position for a continued recovery in digital advertising spending in 2021, but the company’s antitrust ban. Legal oversight is expected to continue.

Read: In Google’s antitrust efforts, authorities may have saved the best at the end.

Analysts have improved performance early in the pandemic, but expect an even bigger upside for Amazon’s stock, which has been stagnant recently. The average price target for analysts responsible for Amazon stocks tracked by FactSet is $ 4,272.49, 33% above recent levels. The average price target for Alphabet shares is $ 2.791.48, an increase of about 17%.

