Atlassian’s vision for the future of work is Cyber ​​Taylor’s nightmare





On May 1, 2021, Frank Furedi, who turned from a former Trotskyist to a right-wing libertarian, wrote a column for Australians against awakened capitalists. He was particularly angry with Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brooks.

This wasn’t the only coverage that Cannon-Brookes and his business partner Scott Farquhar received that week. The media is fascinated by the mysteries of Australian Rarikin Software billionaires. Atlassian is headquartered in the United Kingdom and may be listed in the United States, but its public image, built around something like Australia’s pseudo-egalitarianism in the 21st century, was grown in its own country. ..

Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar argue that they started their business because they didn’t want to work in suits and only wanted to earn a starting salary for industry graduates. This informal whimsy is part of the spirit of the company. Atlassian’s values ​​are proudly displayed on its website, emphasizing that one of the key goals of tech giants is to be an open company rather than bullshit. Companies that dislike sophisticated self-expression are an integral part of the brand.

In fact, many people don’t really know what the company is doing, because even Atlassian products make it unobtrusive. This is a running theme in Atlassian’s commentary. In December 2015, The Sydney Morning Herald asked Atlassian. What will they do again? Three years later, they published another article entitled “Atlassian: $ 30 Billion Technology Giant Nobody Understanding.”

However, you cannot be fooled by Atlassian’s public image. Understanding Atlassian is key to understanding the changing workplaces of today and the politics of tech millionaires.

So what are Atlassian doing? The simple answer is that they are making project management software for developers. This includes products such as Confluence, a corporate wiki built to share documents. Bitbucket for jointly tracking and managing changes to your code. However, Atlassian’s flagship product is Jira, which describes it as a powerful work management tool for all types of use cases, from managing requirements and test cases to agile software development.

The somewhat boring nature of Atlassian products contrasts with the ambitions of world-changing companies. Atlassian claims that the business will help start a massive disruption of work. In their own words, they not only sell their products, but also provide practices that help teams find new ways of working.

Atlassian marketing materials provide a vision of a world where workplace decision-making is decentralized and the hierarchy is disrupted. Teams, an integral part of the Atlassian world, are free to realize collective geniuses, both jointly and remotely. Don’t worry about the difference in power within them.

Underlying this is a techno-utopian worldview. To develop this vision, Atlassian employs a designated work futurist, Dom Price. Price likes to mention the work of World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab. In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, new digital technologies are a paradigm in the way we live and work. Claims to be causing the shift.

Price uses this periodization to set up a vision of the workplace, a network rather than a ladder, where robots take on repetitive and mundane tasks. Price argues that this gives workers more time to do interesting work and get involved in strategic planning.

If you look closely at the workplace destroyed by Atlassian’s tools, it looks more like a cyber-Taylor dystopia than a world free from the monotonous work of machines. For example, McCorvey Sheet Metal Works replaced the paper-based system of the on-site production process with Trello, a subsidiary of Atlassian purchased in 2017.

Trello’s implementation included splitting a task into a set of digital To Do, Doing, and Done lists. This cataloging system is inspired by Kanban, a scheduling system developed by Toyota engineers in the 1970s. With Trello, McCorvey Sheet Metal Works can visually track jobs in your pipeline to see when they took longer than expected and who needed help to complete them.

As a result, Atlassian was able to give McCorveys management even more insight into the production process. Whether this is utopia or dystopia depends on where you are in the production process.

Managers are the subject of Altasian’s vision for the future of work. If in doubt, clarify their intent with an interactive marketing infographic called You Waste a Lot of Time at Work. It is said that 91% of people daydream during meetings and spend two hours recovering from distractions during their daily work hours. One graphic in the Atlassians infographic shows that less than 60% of actual work time is spent productively.

Atlassian concludes with a call to “stop the trend.” And their marketing seems to be going well. In the previous quarter, the company’s customer base grew by more than 200,000.

If changing the way we work was not a grand enough goal, Atlassian also addressed national and international political and social issues. Farquhar and Cannon-Brookes have regularly intervened in daily questions and led the accusations. These range from helping Australian elite private schools to co-educate to attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Cannon-Brookes speaks frankly about environmental issues in particular, arguing that business leaders need to take leadership in the area of ​​the community. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing your workforce.

There is a link between Atlassian’s entry into the world of politics and technocrat’s vision for that world. When selling billions of dollars worth of management software, it’s easy to assume that innovation can solve every problem in the world.

In an interview about his politics, Cannon Brooks told The Sydney Morning Herald that he felt there were two problems with politics. The first was that people started in place. .. You can’t apply logic to it, you can’t sit there and leave. What’s the best solution here? We have an interest group, so let’s keep up with it.

His second problem is that the government cannot experiment. Because you’re excluded from the vote, or other guys say, “Oh, look at that idiot, it never worked.” He doesn’t like this approach compared to startups. According to Cannon-Brookes, up-and-coming companies are constantly experimenting with a lot of experimentation that works or doesn’t work, and eventually disappears. To go.

In other words, the government should probably operate like a technology startup that uses Atlassian’s software and management practices. All you need is a solution, but a politically confused world gets in the way.

Regulation and restructuring don’t fit very well into Canon Brooks and Farkers’ vision of how tech companies operate. Farquhar boosted Facebook when Facebook blocked Australian users in response to media code introduced by the federal government. He argued that inadequate government regulation hindered widespread interests in the tech industry and its society. Later, Atlasian set regulations on tech companies for experimentation and teamwork. Announced a set of principles that the government should follow.

In response to Atlassian’s disastrous warning that Australia cannot catch up with other nations in technology competition, the Government of New South Wales has built Tech Central, a district of technology and innovation, in Sydney. Atlassian will play a central role in its new 180-meter-high headquarters. This is a monument to the concept that technology will accelerate Australia’s recovery and create jobs, ideas and innovation. “

As writer and scholar Gavin Müller argued, the technology developed by capitalism pushes that goal even further … as we organize to fight back, we are forced to do more work and autonomy. Is limited, defeats and divides us. This is especially true for technologies developed to manage work processes, including Atlassian software, but is about to be sold as a destructive form of liberation. ..

Until organizing strikes and developing the digital platforms needed to truly destroy work, socialists rediscovered Luddite’s approach, which, as Moller argued, was always hidden in the heart of the workers’ movement. You may have to do it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos