Balan Wonderworld creator Yuji Naka leaves Square Enix





Image: Square Enix / Kotaku / Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Yuji Naka, a former Sonic Team representative who recently created the platformer Balan Wonderworld, has left Square Enix, according to reports from Sonic Stadium and IGN. It seems that he left the company at twilight in April.

Of course, Naka became famous for working as a Sega programmer and producer in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Adventure, Sonic Adventure 2, and the amazing soundtrack Sonic Heroes in the 1990s and early 2000s. It was. In 2006, he left Sega to become independent and founded Prope, which publishes games such as Let’s Tap and Real Ski Jump. The 2019 Silicone La Report details stagnant companies.

In 2018, Naka joined Square Enix. His recently released game, Balan Wonderworld (Note: it’s not Wonderland, no matter how natural it feels to type this way) wasn’t very welcome. After playing the demo, Kotakus Mike Fahey writes that he can’t be honest about knowing exactly what’s going on at Balan Wonderworld. At Polygon, Michael McWhertor likened this to Cats in 2019. This is a movie adaptation of a popular musical on a DMT trip. Review scores are clearly a pointless indicator, and meta-criticism is a drawback of game criticism, but even the number 36 is pretty hard to deny alongside a user score of 4.9.

Sales were also not good. According to Destructoid, shortly after its release, typographical platformers sold only about 2,000 physical copies in Japan.

According to Sonic Stadium, Naka confirmed the news on his personal Facebook page in April. Independently verified by IGN. However, the specific details of Naka’s departure remain in the fog. It is unknown whether he was dismissed or notified at his own will. It’s also unclear whether the welcome to Balan Wonderworld played a role. Kotaku asked Square Enix for an explanation, but wasn’t in time for the release.

