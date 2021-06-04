The release date of November 11 leaked due to the site update of Shin Megami Tensei V





According to a careless update to the official Japanese site of the game found by Persona Central, Shin Megami Tensei V will be available for Switch on November 11th. The price is 8,890 yen for the regular version and 14,800 yen for the limited edition forbidden Nahobino Box.

The sequel was previously announced as a worldwide simultaneous release. So if the leak is accurate, it should be available in North America and Europe on November 11th.

This website also contains the following new details:

The latest issue of Shin Megami Tensei series

Since the release of the original Shin Megami Tensei in 1992, it has gained popularity due to its dark world view, anarchy scenarios, and its unique system of fighting demons and gods as friends. This series also led to the creation of the Persona and Devil Summoner series.

“Shin Megami Tensei V” retains the charm of the series and adds high-quality visuals with the latest hardware.

This is a new experience never seen before.

Story character

The protagonist of a high school student, who is living an ordinary life, gets lost in a different world dirt in the wake of a certain incident. The protagonist, who has become a forbidden existence, Nahobino, fused with a mysterious man, throws himself into the battle between God and the demons.

dirt

In the desert-covered world dirt, various gods and monsters such as mountain-sized demons and giant birds flapping in the sky w.

Some demons are good, others are worse and turn their backs on heroes. Explore the dirt while defeating the devil approaching the hero with unprecedented power.

Demon

As you explore the world of Daat, you will encounter over 200 demons. In addition to the resurrection demons, several new demons drawn by character designer Masayuki Doi will also appear.

system

Daat is a wild land where powerful demons attack you. The hero who pursues the truth and opens the way. We will move forward by making full use of various means such as developing the power of Nahobino and sometimes using the power of evil.

The ending of the game branches in many ways. What future is waiting for your decision?

Forbidden Nahobino Box

The first limited edition, packed with demons and music that color the world of Shin Megami Tensei V, also includes items similar to the main character, Nahobino, who was said to be a forbidden existence in the game world.

Here are the screenshots shared by Persona Central:

If accurate, this information could have been announced at Nintendo Direct: E3 2021 on June 15th. All the information about Shin Megami Tensei V so far was announced at the Nintendo event.

