“Impossible Alliance”: Public utilities owned by US investors and NGOs working together to drive new decarbonization technologies





The following are contributions from Ben Fowke, Chairman of the Edison Electric Institute, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy, and Armond Cohen, Executive Director of the Clean Air Task Force.

The risk of taking decisive action to delay and reverse climate change is greater than ever. President Joe Biden is clearly aware of the urgency, which is why he wants to reduce US carbon dioxide emissions over the next decade, and last week the federal government to deal with climate change. Proposed to increase the budget by $ 14 billion.

In addition to increasing federal funding, combating climate change requires the participation of all sectors of the US economy. In addition, due to the need for bold action, compromise, and cooperation, American investor-owned utilities are using the Edison Electric Institute through the Edison Electric Institute to clean the Air Task Force, six other major NGOs, and industry stakeholders. Participate in the Carbon Free Technology Initiative (CFTI).

On the surface, this may seem like an unlikely alliance, but our organization has not always agreed to energy policy in the past. However, when it comes to dealing with climate change, we are united on two core beliefs. Existing technologies can provide us with many paths to the future of clean energy, but to get the job done, we need a portfolio of entirely new carbon-free power generation technologies. Available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, reliable and affordable for customers, regardless of the weather. Given the decade-long development cycle of new technologies, investment in these new clean energy technologies must now be increased.

Power companies are already leading our country’s efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Today, 40% of the electricity that powers our homes and businesses is nuclear, hydro and wind. Comes from clean, carbon-free sources such as solar energy. The power sector is at its lowest level in 40 years. Looking to the future, the increasing electrification of transportation and other sectors means that the energy grid is the path to a low-carbon economy.

Power companies are rapidly expanding their investment in wind and solar energy and battery storage to introduce more clean energy and further reduce emissions, with dozens of power companies having zero carbon by the middle of this century. Or we promise to provide net zero carbon power.

Our initiative is not focused on a single technology. Instead, simultaneous research, development, demonstration, and deployment (RDD & D) of advanced wind and solar energy systems and various technological solutions including advanced renewable energies such as long-term energy storage, hydrogen, fission and fusion, and deep geothermal. I support. And carbon capture and storage. Each of these new technologies shows real promise, from solving long-term seasonal storage challenges to having the ability to support the most carbon-intensive industries.

Much work remains to be done before any of these technologies are commercialized. For example, given that most renewable energy sources were exorbitantly expensive in the 1970s, we are confident that sufficient investment will reduce the cost challenge. Today, they are very competitive. CFTI seeks to replicate its success with a new portfolio of carbon-free power generation.

As a country, we are not a leader in clean energy RDD & D. Thirteen countries are investing more than the United States compared to their economies, and China is nearly twice as invested. It takes time and money to advance these technologies into affordable energy sources. In March, we proposed trebling the Department of Energy’s (DOE) budget for RDD & D in electricity sector technology to accelerate the road to commercialization.

We are pleased that the budget proposed by President Bydens includes a large new investment in non-defensive spending on clean energy innovation. The challenge of achieving commercial feasibility is also addressed directly by the president’s budgetary demands, with a $ 400 million investment next year to set up a clean energy demonstration office. The first focus will be on energy storage technology. CFTI recommended scaling up through more funding for pilots and grant programs. In addition, DOE will receive $ 1.8 billion for demonstration projects across applied energy programs, including but not limited to advanced nuclear power, carbon capture, hydrogen and zero carbon fuels, and advanced renewable energies.

Going forward, federal policy and parliamentary bipartisan support will adopt these budget priorities, accelerate the pace of innovation, and use these technologies when utilities need to meet their net zero-carbon commitments. Needed to ensure that you are ready to deploy.

We are at an important moment in history. Innovation and Clean Energy Investing in the future is one of the greatest opportunities to create jobs in the United States, inspire entrepreneurship, and take leadership in the world. We are committed to working with the Biden administration and all stakeholders to address the challenge of addressing climate change and achieve our long-term decarbonization vision.

