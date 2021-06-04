KK Slider Songs Guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizon





Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers several collections available to players, the main of which is the song of musician KK Slider.

Animal Crossing: In New Horizon, players can collect a large collection of items, from clothing and accessories to furniture sets of a particular theme, to decorate the island to suit their interests. One of the more prominent collections is an arrangement of 95 songs available in-game, allowing players to set island tones through a rich atmosphere.

The music of the game is played by the game’s resident musician, KK Slider. KK has existed since the beginning of the franchise and continues to appear to entertain the villagers. Once players have acquired the Island Designer Tool, they can invite KK to their island for a concert. After his concert, the player gets the first song “Welcome Horizons”, KK continues to visit every Saturday, and the player can collect one of the 95 songs available in the game. .. But besides KK, there are other ways to collect game songs and finally create the perfect island with settings and music.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Nintendo opens a museum dedicated to its history

Concert request

When KK arrives every Saturday and plays the list of songs all day long until 6pm. At that time, take only one from the player every Saturday and open the floor in front of the resident service that will be built on request. This is one of the easiest ways for islanders to build a collection of songs.

When the player talks to KK, you need to select the “Please have that one song” option. From there, if the spelling is correct, you can enter your favorite song. For example, instead of typing “Soulful KK”, you need to type “Soulful KK” to get the correct song. Songs that can only be played on request include “Animal City,” “Drivin’,” and “Farewell.” After playing the song, he presents the truck to the villagers. If there are visitors on the island, his song will be emailed the next day. If a special event such as Bug Day is scheduled for Saturday, KK will be displayed instead on Friday.

Nook shopping

Concerts aren’t the only way to get a large discography of KK on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can browse the latest clothing and furniture daily at the Nook Shopping Kiosk, a resident service. The new KK song will appear at the bottom of the “Special Goods” list while the player purchases the item in the shop. Updated daily with new songs, players who purchase many items at the kiosk will eventually get the chance to purchase items directly from the Nuukphone app, so they can purchase songs faster from anywhere on the island. ..

Related: Stardew Valley: How to get all Sebastian Heart events

Songs that are difficult to find

Most songs are readily available on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but some songs require a different approach. For example, the song “KK Birthday” is only available on the player’s birthday. On a special day, KK will be presenting his birthday song to the players for a closing concert. It’s only available once a year, but there’s one more song that’s even harder to get. According to the game, a “Wild World” track based on the previous Animal Crossing game of the same name is not available. However, if the player types “Wild World” when requesting a song during a concert, KK will play the old theme song. It’s not offered as a track, but it’s a very nostalgic moment for veteran players.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a healthy experience that surprises and continues to surprise fans with countless updates and secrets revealed each month. If you get the song list of KK Slider, you will not always find it in the same way, so you will find the same feeling. KK songs are often as rewarding and wonderful as hunting to listen and get them.

Please read: Nintendo sets the date and time of the spectacular E3 live stream

Lego announces sequel to Lego Dimension

About the author Nicholas Brooks (448 articles published)

Nick Brooks is an avid comic book reader, gamer, writer and fan of all creative things. For 10 years, he has reported the latest and greatest information in the world of games, anime and all other comics. Currently, he is writing for CBR as a game feature writer and loves it every minute. When not writing, you can cook with his lovely girlfriend, read comics, and collect new Star Wars Black series, Marvel Legends, and Transformers.

Other works by Nicholas Brooks

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos