Work with Apple, Google, Mozilla and Microsoft to improve browser extensions





Apple has brought some great updates to Safari with macOS Big Sur, including a new design, WebP image support, and HDR video. The company is currently working with Google, Mozilla, and Microsoft to improve universal browser extensions for Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Last June, Apple added support for the WebExtension API on the macOS version of Safari. This API is a cross-platform technology for providing the same extensions in various web browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

As currently reported by CNET, Apple and other big tech companies are discussing at the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) how to ease the process of developing web extensions by reducing the differences between web browsers. doing. The idea is that these universal extensions will work fine in Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

“We have identified commonalities and [browsers] We will work more closely and pave the way for future evolution, “said a member of the community group about the goal.

Of course, this does not mean that all web browsers will be the same in the future. The two companies want to further standardize their web extensions so that they not only help developers, but also make their favorite extensions available in any web browser of their choice.

Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal said today that Safari is expected to make a “major update” at WWDC 2021 on Monday. Probably at next week’s event, new universal web extensions You will learn more about the features.

