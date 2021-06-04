Mighty Goose Review-Rock, Stock, Hornk





Mighty Goose Review

Heroes come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some are injured, forever reminiscent of the suffering they have endured, while others embody the heroic ideology of their physique and habits. Okay, Mighty Goose may not be the typical hero without a goose, staring for a thousand miles, but this bad-ass bird is a negligible force.

Set in a galaxy that is succumbing to totalitarian rule, only one person can move forward and put an end to Void King’s oppression. With millions of monsters and minions under his command, you’re more likely to win the legendary bounty hunter, but that’s what Mighty Goose likes!

Goo Star Heroes

All the good examples of run shooters and gun shooters have one thing in common. It’s a tight mechanism. Being able to jump to the platform, avoid attacks and blow enemies to Smither Lean without having to manipulate controls is essential to this experience and this is the real thrill of the game. A simple control system puts skills and reflexes at the forefront of the game, allowing players to focus on overcoming fast-paced, relentless onslaught.

The screen is flooded with hordes of enemies with evil intent, and you need to get rid of them as much as possible. Fortunately, Mighty Goose is free to use a wealth of weapons. From short-range shotguns to homing missiles, each weapon varies and has advantages against certain enemies. Due to the limited amount of ammo, collect and modify weapons during the run to prepare for busy battles in the alien world.

During your adventure, you will come across several war machines that differ in terms of attack. From more traditional tanks to melee-based mecha suits, equipping them will change your gameplay and maintain incredible speed throughout the game. These highlights are aerial combat suits that allow you to fly in the air avoiding the barrage of barrage to defeat your enemies. Adding a strategy is the Mighty Meter. When activated, you get explosive power-ups. Become invincible with higher attack characteristics for a period of time. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the number of minions, so the timing of using them is the key to survival.

It’s the evil boss that fills the screen, and the bombardment of the attack is designed to destroy. Despite following genre conventions, each battle is clearly distinguished. Attacks on specific parts of the body will cause them to fall apart and intensify the battle. In these sections, you need to test all your skills and learn the timing of strikes to be successful.

Lock and load

You can customize the geese to suit your playing style before entering the level. Choose from a variety of tips to upgrade your suit. These range from larger mighty meters to successfully avoiding attacks and getting rewards, all of which provide the ability to personalize your experience. Each chip has an energy cost and you need to decide on an upgrade that suits your style, but these can be changed before or after the level. In addition to this, you can also choose from a variety of quirky secondary weapons and assist characters to increase your attack options.

Inspired by the 16-bit era, Mighty Goose feels like a real odeode song to a classic gunner. Adorable pixel art highlights the world’s character with a vibrant color palette. There are only nine levels, but each one has a unique feel and is aesthetically pleasing. It comes with a synth-based soundtrack that adds a retro feel to the game.

Unfortunately, Mighty Goose is a bit short, so credits are likely to roll in a few hours. There are secrets to reveal and a tougher world of mirrors, but replayability lies in getting high scores. Each level is ranked based on your performance. Build combos and avoid hits to be greeted with smooth slow motion, oversized goose graphics, and satisfying horns. I reconfirmed the level, but I’m sorry that there is no new content after completing the main campaign.

Mighty Goose is an absolute explosion. Solid mechanics, stunning art direction, and underlying humor create a truly thrilling experience. The runtime is short, but you can enjoy it every minute.

*** Publisher-provided Nintendo Switch key ***

The Good Solid Mechanics Beautiful Pixel Art Vehicle Combat

80

Bad short runtime Lack of additional content Little reason to play

