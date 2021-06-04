Big Tech Hiring and Retirement: Google, Apple, Amazon





An overview of news about recruitment, retirement and promotion over the last few weeks. Do we all miss it? Please let me know.

AppleEx-Apple’s head of design, Jony Ive, has pulled at least five employees from the iPhone maker to join his new company, LoveFrom. Ive left Apple in 2019 to count Airbnb and actually Apple as a client. Apple’s industrial designer Eugene Wang, who worked for Apple’s recent AirPods Max headphones, will join Lovefrom last month. Wan Si, who has worked for Apple for 16 years and has worked on a variety of products, including Apple’s app icons, moved to LoveFrom last month. According to information, she worked in Apple’s Ive’s group with a few LoveFrom employees who joined last year. Apple has recently worked with self-driving car teams such as Dave Scott, Jamie Wade, Benjamin Lyon, and Bloomberg. Lost several top managers from. AlphabetHealth Division Verily has hired former FDA Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy as President of the Clinical Research Platform. Abernethy oversees Project Baseline, one of Verily’s most ambitious long-term projects. Inside Google, former Maps product leader Dane Glasgow will take on a new position on Facebook to work on the company’s entertainment products. Insider reported that Chris Phillips, a former chief product and technical director of SiriusXM, which oversees the entire Geo group, has worked for Google’s X Moonshot division for almost 10 years. Insider learned that Obi Ferten was leaving to launch a new startup. Ferten was responsible for preparing Google’s moonshot for real-world contact, and projects such as drone delivery service Wing. Was working on. She reported to Astro Teller, the leader of Moonshots. John Wiley, a leader in Google’s products and designers, will leave the company after 15 years. Wiley co-founded Google’s Material Design Language and its VR / AR team. According to his website, he was also the first designer of Google Search AutoComplete. Waze has a new CEO. Former Hotwire president Neha Parikh joined the company at the end of last month, the company said. She takes over the position of Noam Bardim, who resigned as CEO last November. Hedge fund Two Sigma has plundered Google’s engineering director Carter Clark Page, Insider reported. Page data in June I joined the company as the new head of engineering. Google had nearly 100 subordinates. Amazon Larry Augustin, vice president of applications for Amazon Web Services, left the company in the last few weeks, insiders reported. He joined Amazon in 2019. Directly reported to Andy Jassy, ​​who led AWS’s business application and open source efforts and will soon become CEO. Mauricio Gutierrez Bravo has left Google’s Advanced Technologies and Projects Group (ATAP) as head of Amazon. Insider has learned about product development for new devices. Bravo worked on a Google smart jacket made in collaboration with Levi’s. Jeff Bezos’ top lieutenant, Jeff Blackburn, who left Amazon for a short time at Bessemer Venture Partners in February. He plans to return to Amazon next week to run the entertainment business. As Amazon expands into Hollywood, he will become Senior Vice President of the company’s new Global Media & Entertainment division. Darcy Henry, Vice President of Human Resources for Large Consumer and Business Units at Amazon, joined Snap as Chief Human Resources Officer in May. Henry has worked for Amazon for over 20 years. She carries out snap recruiting activities and initiatives on diversity, fairness and inclusion.

