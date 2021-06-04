You must get a “chance” to buy the OnePlus Watch Cobalt





OnePlus repeats the old-fashioned tricks to get the “opportunity” to buy a device. This time I’m using the OnePlus Watch Cobalt. If you’re new to the OnePlus brand, a quick review. Let’s do it.

When OnePlus first went on sale, users had to be invited to buy their first phone. OnePlus One. Invitations can be obtained in a variety of ways, but they are all just as ridiculous. Then there was the infamous Ladies First Contest, and due to a natural backlash, the company withdrew it within a day.

The OnePlus invitation system was used in the first few generations of mobile phones. Eventually it ended and the company allowed people to buy the device as they would in a normal business, by giving the company money and pressing the buy button.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt invitation isn’t as ridiculous as past contests. But that’s still strange. Especially for companies that have successfully launched many smartphones in 2021. But I derail.

If you need a OnePlus Watch Cobalt invitation, Sherlock Holmes is the way to go.

Despite the fact that no one wants a OnePlus watch in general, not to mention the cobalt version, OnePlus is trying to get a limited edition watch.

According to Android Police, the company is looking for clues on Instagram. Those who want to buy a cobalt watch need to find and find clues, just as modern Sherlock Holmes is trying to solve a mystery.

If you’re willing to solve all that problem in order to get a smartwatch that doesn’t work as intended, here are some caveats. First, you must be a resident of the EU. This is not a contest for consumers outside the EU.

Second, on June 7th, we have limited time to find code on Instagram’s code hunt. If you can find the code, don’t be willing to jump just because it’s not over yet. After the code hunt, it takes just an hour on June 17th to find the website link that OnePlus is hiding somewhere. Once found, you can enter the code to buy your watch. Please be careful.

Buying something at full cost seems to require more development time. But if you’re going to challenge, keep an eye on your OnePlus Instagram account for the next few days.

