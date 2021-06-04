Montgomery City Wins Technology and Innovation Awards Consecutively





Posted: June 4, 2021 15:11 CDT

Alabama News Network Staff

Ignite and Smart Cities Connect in the United States have named Montgomery, Alabama as the winner of the 2021 Smart 50 Awards this week. This honor further strengthens Montgomery’s position as a world leader in technology and innovation. This is the second consecutive year that the city has won the award.

The award was awarded as a result of a partnership with Civic Tech company RoadBotics. This allowed Montgomery to implement an artificial intelligence (AI) system that more efficiently and quickly assesses pavement needs. However, for residents, it means new roads and a smoother ride at a fraction of the cost and time of previous infrastructure projects.

“We are working smarter by adopting technology and innovation to ensure a fairer approach to enhancing services, increasing efficiency and improving the infrastructure of the entire community,” says Montgomery. Said Mayor Stephen L. Reed. “Through our partnership with RoadBotics, the city has optimized the overall pavement work, which is our goal to rethink solutions to long-standing challenges and transform the quality of life in Montgomery’s neighborhood. It’s a matching program. “

The city of Montgomery will be attending award-winning high-tech hubs such as Hong Kong, Austin, Chattanooga, Philadelphia and Montreal at the awards ceremony and symposium in National Harbor, Maryland in October. During the meeting, leaders will share a case study of efforts to implement “the most influential and groundbreaking global smart city project launched in the past year,” according to the event organizers.

The city of Montgomery has adopted RoadBotics’ AI-based state-of-the-art program to more efficiently assess and address pavement priorities. Since then, we have been able to provide a more comprehensive analysis of Montgomery’s infrastructure needs in just a fraction of the time and cost of previous years. This program frees staff resources and identifies road problems that are not visible to the human eye and defects that can lead to snowballing and snowballing major problems. With this aggressive approach, taxpayers will save more taxes and the roads should last longer.

Visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/Smart50Awards for a list of award-winning cities and projects.

For more information on these and other Montgomery City Smart City Initiatives, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos