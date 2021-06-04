Star Wars squadron, Operation Tango, will be added to PS + in June 2021.





It’s been a few days since June. If you haven’t checked this month’s PS + selection yet, you’re in luck. This month, PS + subscribers will be able to download two new games for free. PS5 subscribers can download the third game. Get them before the game expires or before the July barrel rolls over.

New games for PS + June 2021 – Free PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games

Two games for PS4 and PS5 players are available for free download this month. Star Wars Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Shodown. The latter is also included in this month’s PS Now lineup, but this one of the PS + selections will allow you to download this game for free forever. Meanwhile, Operation Tango arrived for PS5 subscribers of PS +. Are you familiar with these games? Next, check out the instructions below.

Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, PS VR) – Use your skills to board the Star Fighter’s cockpit, perform barrel rolls throughout the galaxy, and shoot down rebel debris. Or become part of the Resistance and show the empire what you are made of. Both the TIE fighter and the X wing will be able to play in this game, so you will control one of the two iconic starfighters. If you have a VR headset, you can also play the game in virtual reality.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4) – Online Tournament Compete against your friends in this classic arcade fighting game with new features and features for multiplayer. With upgraded graphics and new online features, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is a popular fighting game in June of this month.

Operations Tango (PS5) – Control either a hacker or an agent in this collaborative spy adventure. Your friends need to dominate the other and they need to work together to overcome the asymmetric challenges. Are you doing that mission?

