“Gatekeeper” Google aims to install more secure extensions





A sign will appear at Google’s outdoor booth during the setup of CES 2020 exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo courtesy of Mario Tama / Getty Images)

On Thursday, Google announced additional new features that allow extension-safe browsing users to make better choices when installing extensions from the Chrome Web Store. Technology giants also offer additional protection against malicious file downloads on the web.

In a blog post, Google states that it will notify the user in a dialog box if the extension they are trying to install is not on the list of extensions trusted by Extension Safe Browsing.

Extensions created by developers that follow the Chrome Web Store Developer Program Policy are considered trusted by Extended Safe Browsing. It takes at least a few months to respect these terms before new developers can be trusted. Ultimately, Google said it strives to reach a credible status for all developers with compliant extensions. Today, nearly 75% of all extensions on the Chrome Web Store are trusted, and that number is expected to grow even higher.

Google is clearly a leader in promoting the safety and security of web users, and it’s commendable for taking this a step further, said Tim Wade, CTO team and technical director at Vectra. However, Wade pointed out that being a gatekeeper in deciding what can be trusted has a significant impact on organizations that own more than three-quarters of the browser market.

As long as the rules of gatekeeping are simple and transparent, and user safety and security remain central to our mission, we can sleep well at night, risking us in pursuing the important web services we depend on. Fewer people will be exposed, Wade said.

According to Austin Merritt, cyber threat intelligence analyst at Digital Shadows, when Chrome users enable safe browsing, Chrome will share additional browsing data with Google to enable more accurate threat assessments. Enhanced safe browsing alerts users to potentially dangerous files by retrieving metadata that detects malicious indicators and URLs. You can also warn users if their passwords are compromised due to data breaches.

When it comes to sharing data with Google, new safeguards are likely to raise privacy concerns, but safe browsing is an optional tool that can help reduce the chances of a successful phishing attack. Has been proven by, said Meritt.

