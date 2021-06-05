Nearly half say COVID-19 has spurred innovation and growth: Research





Nearly half (45.3%) of companies say the COVID-19 pandemic has had an overall positive impact by accelerating key technological and process innovations in the office, according to a new report. I will.

According to the 2021-2022 AAM Marketing Budget Benchmark Survey, co-authored by the Association for Accounting Marketing and the Hinge Research Institute, most of the CPA companies surveyed have a pandemic overall “positive impact.” It turned out that they thought they would give (22.1% pandemics had “no effect” on them, but 32.6% said they had a “negative effect” overall). The study used feedback from 140 accredited accountant offices with more than 23,000 staff and total revenues of over $ 6.7 billion.

Among the companies that said the pandemic had a positive impact on their company, the provision of new services such as payroll protection programs, in addition to remote work, marketing and business expansion, was all cited as positive.

The 2021-2022 survey reveals how CPA companies have transformed their businesses during the turbulent year, taking into account the events of the past few years, AAM President Becca Johns said in a statement. Said in. The findings are central to the marketing team’s role in helping businesses adapt to new customer needs and priorities, launch new service lines, and keep them in the hands of buyers in the digital market. The role is clarified. The industry is known for its slow changes, but this year’s results prove that companies can reform themselves and be better prepared for what’s coming by making the right marketing investments. I am.

According to a survey, the average marketing budget of companies increased by 100% from 2019 due to the rapid change of companies ordering at home last year. 69% cited their success. The move to the digital marketplace also helped some companies reach a median average growth rate of around 32%.

In a statement, HRI’s managing partner Lee Frederiksen said the crisis accelerated innovation in the accounting industry. This innovation would not have been possible if the company had taken the approach of tightening the frequently used marketing belts. This is as sensible as deciding to cut water bills when a house catches fire.

Other notable findings from the study are:

The top three business areas that were positively impacted by the pandemic were increased service delivery (42.4%), remote work cost savings (18.2%), and technological advances (15.2%). Pandemics include face-to-face meetings / events (28.1%), sales (21.9%), and staff management (18.8%). The most successful marketing strategies mentioned during the pandemic were webins (44.4%), COVID-19 resource page (marketing budget increased from an average of 1.5% in 2019 to 3% in 2021. High-growth companies Found to offer more non-traditional services than low-growth companies ., client accounting services (25%), information security (20%), software technology (20%), and more.

For a complete report, please visit this AAM site.

