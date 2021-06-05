S. Korean designer creates “Third Eye” for “Smartphone Zombie”





Korean industrial designer Penn Min-wook said on March 31, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea, a robot’s eye called the “third eye” on his forehead when he was using his mobile phone while walking down the street. Photo taken on March 31st., 2021. REUTERS / Minupa

Park Min Woo

[Soul 2nd Reuters]–A Korean industrial designer has proposed a satirical solution to “smartphone zombies” that can’t take their eyes off the screen and hit obstacles such as walls.

Penn Min-wook, 28, developed a robotic eyeball that he called the “third eye,” which allows obsessive-compulsive mobile phone users to view it on the go without injury. Can be strapped to the forehead.

The device opens its translucent eyelids when it senses that the user has bowed to look at the smartphone. When the user approaches within 1 to 2 meters of an obstacle, the device beeps to warn of imminent danger.

Paeng, a graduate student in innovation design engineering at the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London, told Reuters while demonstrating the use of The Third Eye around Seoul. It’s a figure. ”

“I can’t take my eyes off my smartphone, so I’ll need extra eyes in the future.”

Paeng’s invention uses a gyro sensor to measure the tilt angle of the user’s neck and an ultrasonic sensor to calculate the distance between the robot’s eyes and obstacles. Both sensors are linked to an open source single board microcontroller with a battery pack.

Paeng’s device demonstration in Seoul this week caught the attention of passers-by.

Lee Ok-jo, who lives in Seoul, said, “When I looked at my forehead, I thought it was like an alien.” “Recently, many young people can have an accident while using their mobile phones. This is good for them.”

According to Paeng, The Third Eye was intended as a warning and not a real solution for smartphone addicts who don’t pay attention to where they’re heading.

We hope that by presenting this satirical solution, people will recognize the seriousness of gadget addiction and look back on themselves.

(Report by Minwoo Park and Daewoung Kim, edited by Jane Wardell and Sona Hepinstall)

