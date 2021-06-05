Get a new lease on FidelityFX Xbox Series X





Xbox Series X players may be looking forward to seeing how the console works and how it will fight the PS5 in the biggest games of the generation to come. All thanks to AMD.

(Photo: Jung Young-jae / AFP) On November 10, 2020, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X (black) and Series S (white) game consoles were exhibited at the flagship store of SK Telecom in Seoul.

According to an IGN report, Microsoft has confirmed that AMD’s FPS boost counter for NVIDIA DLSS, the newly released FidelityFX Super Resolution, is supported on the Xbox Series X and Series S. The current generation of Xbox consoles is facing fierce competition on Sony’s PlayStation 5.

Introduced at AMD’s Computex 2021 Keynote, FidelityFX is an upscaling image technique that renders games at low resolutions at maximum frame rates and upscales to high resolutions comparable to native displays with little performance sacrifice. It is a direct competitor to DLSS, NVIDIA’s AI-powered image upscaling technology.

AMD also states that it will be available on those latest hardware, which means that the Series X has a completely custom RDNA2 GPU and is supported.

Xbox Series X: Bright Future

Evan Wolbach, the developer of Dead Drop Studios (the maker of the recently released “Outbreak: Endless Nightmares”), believes that the implementation of FidelityFX will have a “significant impact” on the Xbox Series X, according to GamingBolt’s report. ..

The reason is simple: 4K games. This current generation of games is obsessed with high resolution and frame rates, especially 4K 60 FPS. These are still difficult to achieve with the power of next-generation consoles. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Despite being a technically superior console to the PS5, there are no exceptions to this rule. Only truly high-end gaming PCs can reach native 4K around 60 FPS.

(Photo: Future release by Getty Images via Phil Barker / Getty Images) Button details for the Microsoft Xbox Series X Wireless Controller taken on October 9, 2020.

This is where the magic of FidelityFX comes into play. This gives the Series X a huge performance boost (which, if Team Red believes, is 2.5 times the base frame rate). And when the performance is upgraded, you’ll probably finally overcome the PS5 hump that you’ve been struggling with since its launch.

Sony-sized mountain you want to climb

In terms of specs, the Series X is more powerful than the PlayStation 5. But what are people talking about most these days? You know the answer. That’s because Sony does a great job marketing next-generation consoles, and both developers and gamers are willing to do it.

In fact, some developers say it will be some time before the Xbox Series X becomes a developer’s favorite. Well, with FidelityFX you can probably do it. These options allow developers to create more complex gaming worlds and gameplay mechanisms than ever before, without worrying that the console hardware won’t render smoothly.

AMD plans to launch the FidelityFX Super Resolution on June 22, but it’s not yet clear when the Xbox Series X will be able to take advantage of this technology. But if that happens, the PS5 will take it seriously for that money.

