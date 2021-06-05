A laser capable of transmitting signals at 224 gigabits per second, sufficient to achieve 800 Gigabit Ethernet





Due to the proliferation of data-intensive services such as high-definition video streaming and conferencing, cloud service infrastructure growth is expected to reach a CAGR of 27% in 2021. As a result, while 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) is now widespread, 800 GbE is rapidly poised to keep up with the demand for these bandwidths.

One approach to 800 GbE is to install eight 100 Gigabit / s (Gbps) optical interfaces or lanes. As an alternative to reducing the number of hardware, increasing reliability and reducing costs, Lumentum’s team of researchers has developed an optical solution that reaches 800 GbE using four 200 Gbps wavelength lanes.

Lumentum’s Chief Optical Engineer, Toshiya Yamauchi, will present an optimized design during a virtual fiber optic communications conference and exhibition (OFC) session from June 6-11, 2021. ..

“Active optical devices are the most important component of optical communication systems,” said Mike Stascus, vice president of datacom product line management at Lumentum.

To achieve high-speed, high-bandwidth operation, Yamauchi’s team has developed a Bulk Element (LE) Electrical Absorption Modulator Integrated Distributed Feedback (EA-DFB) laser capable of transmitting 2 kilometers. Over a wide temperature range.

“There is a trade-off between high bandwidth and modulation characteristics such as extinction ratio,” says Staskus. “We overcame the trade-off by optimizing the design of the EA-DFB using a simplified packaging method.”

Compared to traditional EA-DFBs, the LE EA-DFB’s capacitance and inductance are reduced by optimizing the design and assembly of the EA modulator, resulting in increased power and bandwidth.

“By using a high-speed laser transmission chip that does not require a power-intensive thermoelectric cooler, the light has twice the data rate of current 400 GbE modules without significantly increasing cost and power consumption. It enables the development of transceivers. “Stascus.

These results suggest that the LE EA-DFB enables 800 GbE applications, making this device a promising light source for future data center applications.

“Next-generation lasers that use this same“ toolbox ”of advanced semiconductor and packaging processes enable faster, longer range, and lower cost with competitive levels of performance, reliability, and power consumption. That’s possible, “says Staskus. “With the rise of various data streaming and other Internet services, links in the data center need to be faster than 1.6 terabits per second.”

