The rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature could herald a major upgrade to the Galaxy S22 – BGR





According to a recent leak, Samsung plans to announce its next flagship mobile phone in the coming months. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21 FE will be unveiled at the Unpacked press conference in August. Usually that was the time for Samsung to announce the new Galaxy Note, but Samsung has no plans to release the Galaxy Note 21 this year. Fans of the Note series may be disappointed, but Fold 3 should offer all the features Note 21 would have provided.

The new foldable handset will be even more expensive than the most expensive notebook 21 that Samsung would have released this year. The new fold, like the notebook, features a large display and S-pen support. Rumor has it that Fold 3 will be more durable and will have the same hardware as other Android flagship products. However, the new Samsung folds reportedly could introduce some new features and pave the way for wider deployment on other Galaxy devices. One of them is AMD’s confirmed RDNA 2 GPU coming soon in the high-end Samsung handset. The other may be Samsung’s flagship product, the under-display camera technology that has been long-awaited for years.

Samsung was one of the first companies to launch a mobile phone with an Infinity-O display a few years ago. Infinity-O is the marketing name for screens with holes in the display for selfie cameras. Since then, all Android device manufacturers have adopted this design. As a result, every Android smartphone looks the same. The placement of the hole punch camera may be different, but that’s it.

Next-generation display upgrades have been undertaken for many years. A few years ago, Oppo and Xiaomi saw the concept of a smartphone featuring a full-screen design with a camera under the display. Last year, ZTE launched the first commercial phone with a perfect display. However, there is a problem with this technology, and the OLED screen layer above the camera can affect the quality of selfies and videos.

Samsung secretly confirmed that it completed its own Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology in early January, revealing that OLED screens for laptops have UPC support. Samsung then unveiled UPC technology at SID Display Week in mid-May. The explanation at that time is as follows.

Under-panel camera: A front-facing camera for mobile devices housed under the display panel for a real full-screen experience without distracting notches.

Samsung demonstrated the feature using a laptop display image instead of displaying it on a mobile phone.

Fold3’s UPC transparency is as high as 40% +, much higher than any other brand of UPC solution I’ve ever seen.

This will show you the latest Ice Universe Fold 3 tweets. A well-known Samsung leaker said on Twitter that the Fold 3 has a UPC transparency of over 40%. This is clearly an industry record. A few months ago, Xiaomi hinted at launching a mobile phone with a camera under the display after making significant strides in this technology.

A few years ago, I learned that algorithms may be needed to enhance photos taken with UPC cameras. Or, more appropriately, to compensate for possible optical problems. The light must reach the sensor through the screen section that is turned off during photo mode.

Later this year, the Under Display Camera will officially debut, including at least Samsung (folding), Xiaomi (MIX4), OPPO (folding), vivo, and ZTE (a significantly improved version).

It’s unclear where Ice got the information, and didn’t reveal details about other UPC solutions he might have seen. A few months ago, he said this year, several smartphone vendors would bring UPC designs to the market. But if the new leak is accurate and the Fold 3 actually has more features than a decent UPC selfie camera experience, this feature could soon become Samsung’s mainstream flagship like next year’s Galaxy S22. Hmm.

Testing UPC capabilities with limited production volumes such as the Fold 3 makes sense for Samsung as it can adapt the production of UPC screens to improve process yields. Apart from the Galaxy S22 and Samsung’s flagship products in the future, Samsung’s major competitors’ high-end devices may also adopt UPC screens. Samsung is the leading provider of OLED displays for the iPhone. Google’s Pixel also uses the Samsung Display’s OLED screen.

This is all speculation at this time, as there are no signs that Samsung is ready to bring UPC technology to the Fold 3, Galaxy S22, or other Samsung flagships.

